4-Day Green Line Shutdown Begins Wednesday Evening

The MBTA is shutting down the central part the Green Line between the Fenway area and North Station for four days of maintenance work starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The closure will affect all four branches of the light rail system:

The B branch will be closed between North Station and Babcock Street on the B.U. campus;

The C and D branches will be closed between North Station and Kenmore;

The E branch will be closed between North Station and Heath Street.

The closures will begin around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening and continue through the end of service on Sunday, June 8.

The T is encouraging riders to use the Orange Line as an alternative route from Back Bay station (which is about two blocks away from Copley station) to North Station.

The T will run free shuttle buses between Babcock Street, Kenmore Square, and Back Bay station.

Additionally, the T is offering fare-free bus service on Route 39, which follows the route of the E branch, and Route 57, which parallels the B branch between Kenmore Square and Brighton.

The T will also offer free regional rail service on the Worcester Line from Lansdowne station (near Kenmore) to Back Bay and South Station.

Find more details at mbta.com/alerts/subway.

The T expects to reopen the Green Line with normal operations on Monday, June 9.

Blue Line closure June 7-15

The T is also shutting down most of the Blue Line between downtown Boston and Orient Heights from Saturday, June 7 until Sunday, June 15.

A map of alternative transit services available during the Blue Line closure of June 7-June 15, 2025. Courtesy of the MBTA.

Shuttle buses will serve each closed station except Bowdoin (riders should use Government Center instead). Those shuttles will also stop at Haymarket for transfers to the Orange and Green Lines.

The East Boston ferry, which operates every 30 minutes between Long Wharf and Lewis Mall near Maverick Station, will also be fare free during this period.