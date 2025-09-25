CargoB to Rent Cargo Bikes From Transit Stations In Partnership With MBTA

The following is an edited version of a press release from CargoB.

CargoB, a privately-owned rental service for electric pedal-assist cargo bikes, today announced a new partnership with the MBTA to make its bikes available at several rapid transit stations this fall.

Before the end of October, CargoB plans to have new cargo bikes available for short-term rentals from the following T stations:

Back Bay, Ruggles, and Stonybrook on the Orange Line

Porter on the Red Line

Lechmere on the Green Line D and E branches

CargoB anticipates expanding the contract with an additional 5 to 10 MBTA locations in Spring 2026.

CargoB offers a network of Urban Arrow cargo bikes with electric pedal-assist motors in various neighborhoods across the Boston region.

To rent a bike, users download the app from the Apple or Google Play stores, sign up for an account, and see which bikes are available. Rates are comparable to the non-member prices for pedal-assist electric Bluebikes: 25 cents per minute, or $15 per hour.

CargoB launched in 2024 with three stations, in Jamaica Plain, near Porter Square, and on Winter Hill in Somerville.

In a press statement, CargoB co-founder Dorothy Fennell said “our first priority was to build something and put it out in the world to prove that a U.S. city like Boston has an appetite for this.”

The company has since expanded to 9 locations, spanning from East Arlington to the Seaport.

Status of new station openings will be available on the landing page of ridecargob.com, and also announced via CargoB’s Instagram, Bluesky, LinkedIn, and email list.