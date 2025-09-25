Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Bikesharing

CargoB to Rent Cargo Bikes From Transit Stations In Partnership With MBTA

11:15 AM EDT on September 25, 2025

A white and yellow cargo bike with a large bucket in front of the handlebars is parked at a bike rack in front of a blooming forsythia bush next to a bike path. A logo on the bucket of the bike says "CargoB".

A CargoB rental bike parked alongside the Minuteman Bikeway near Lake Street in East Arlington.

The following is an edited version of a press release from CargoB.

CargoB, a privately-owned rental service for electric pedal-assist cargo bikes, today announced a new partnership with the MBTA to make its bikes available at several rapid transit stations this fall.

Before the end of October, CargoB plans to have new cargo bikes available for short-term rentals from the following T stations:

  • Back Bay, Ruggles, and Stonybrook on the Orange Line
  • Porter on the Red Line
  • Lechmere on the Green Line D and E branches

CargoB anticipates expanding the contract with an additional 5 to 10 MBTA locations in Spring 2026.

CargoB offers a network of Urban Arrow cargo bikes with electric pedal-assist motors in various neighborhoods across the Boston region.

To rent a bike, users download the app from the Apple or Google Play stores, sign up for an account, and see which bikes are available. Rates are comparable to the non-member prices for pedal-assist electric Bluebikes: 25 cents per minute, or $15 per hour.

CargoB launched in 2024 with three stations, in Jamaica Plain, near Porter Square, and on Winter Hill in Somerville.

In a press statement, CargoB co-founder Dorothy Fennell said “our first priority was to build something and put it out in the world to prove that a U.S. city like Boston has an appetite for this.”

The company has since expanded to 9 locations, spanning from East Arlington to the Seaport.

Status of new station openings will be available on the landing page of ridecargob.com, and also announced via CargoB’s InstagramBlueskyLinkedIn, and email list.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Rail

MassDOT Begins Planning New Palmer Station for Future ‘Compass Rail’ Service

A new Amtrak station between Springfield and Worcester is part of the Commonwealth's plans to bring better rail service to more rural parts of the state.

September 25, 2025
Accessibility

Trump’s Budget Cuts Won’t Stop Cambridge From Bridging Its Communities

September 23, 2025
MBTA

Shuttles Replace Cross-Harbor Blue Line Service This Weekend

September 18, 2025
Bikesharing

Lyft In Negotiations With Region’s Cities and Towns to Renew Bluebikes Operating Contract

September 17, 2025
Elections and Politics

USDOT Cancels $20 Million Pledge to Fund Street and Transit Improvements In Roxbury

The grant cancellation is part of a nationwide wave of funding cuts for projects that the Trump administration opposes.

September 17, 2025
See all posts