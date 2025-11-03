MBTA To Suspend Green Line Service Through Downtown Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville Tuesday Evening

The T is suspending Green Line service north of Park Street starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening for a nine-day closure to install equipment for the new Green Line Train Protection System.

The closure will affect all Green Line stops north of Park Street, including the transfer stations at Government Center, Haymarket, and North Station.

The C branch, which typically runs from Cleveland Circle to Government Center, will terminate service at Kenmore Square.

The T will provide free and accessible shuttle bus service to replace trains between North Station and Medford/Tufts.

The T recommends planning for at least an additional 45 minutes of travel for shuttle trips between North Station and Medford/Tufts.

There will be no shuttle bus service through downtown Boston between Park Street and North Station (see map above). To continue into downtown Boston and points west, riders will need to transfer to the Orange Line, then back to the Green Line at Downtown Crossing via the Winter Street concourse.

There will also be no shuttle service to the Union Square station in Somerville. The T recommends riding Route 109, a frequent-service bus route, to connect from Union Square to shuttles at the East Somerville station, or to the Orange Line in Sullivan Square, or the Red Line in Harvard Square.

Other options from Union Square include the 91 bus, which connects Central Square, Union Square, and Sullivan Square, and the 87, which connects Davis Square to Union Square and Lechmere.

Cleveland Circle Branch riders should note that C Branch service will begin and terminate at Kenmore during this service change.