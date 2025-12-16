The Wrong Kind of Legacy: Old Red Line Trains Find It’s Getting Harder to Get Through Harvard

Legacy students with rich parents have a notoriously easy path through Harvard. But underground, the MBTA's legacy Red Line trains are struggling after putting in decades' worth of hard work.

Over the past few days, riders and have noticed an unusually high number of delays from disabled trains stuck on the Red Line:

We reached out to the MBTA to see if the Red Line is just experiencing unusually bad luck, or if something else is going on.

A spokesperson for the T told StreetsblogMASS that they suspect it's part of a pattern.

"It appears some older legacy fleet Red Line trains are experiencing propulsion power problems – the ability to move forward – as they travel southbound near Harvard," an MBTA spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS.

The T is sending track inspectors out onto the tracks today to try to diagnose the problem and make a plan to fix it.

Riders should expect more delays today while those inspections limit Red Line traffic to a single track.