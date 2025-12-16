Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

MBTA

The Wrong Kind of Legacy: Old Red Line Trains Find It’s Getting Harder to Get Through Harvard

Riders should expect more delays today while track inspections limit Red Line traffic to a single track near Harvard.

1:48 PM EST on December 16, 2025

Two curving ramps lead to an upper level (right) and lower leve (left) in a subway station.

The Harvard Red Line station, pictured in 2018. Photo by Gunnar Klack, published under a Creative Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

Legacy students with rich parents have a notoriously easy path through Harvard. But underground, the MBTA's legacy Red Line trains are struggling after putting in decades' worth of hard work.

Over the past few days, riders and have noticed an unusually high number of delays from disabled trains stuck on the Red Line:

  • The T issued two alerts for disabled trains on the Red Line this morning: one at Park Street around 6:20 am, then again at at Harvard around 7:20 am.
  • Later in the morning, there were more delays from a "power problem" between Porter Square and Alewife.
  • Yesterday, there were two more disabled trains that got stuck at Harvard, one around 9 am and another around 4 pm.
  • On Sunday the 14th, another train broke down around noon at South Station, then there was a "switch problem" on the Braintree Branch.
  • On Friday the 12th, there was another disabled train at Harvard around 6:45 pm, then another at South Station around 8 pm.

We reached out to the MBTA to see if the Red Line is just experiencing unusually bad luck, or if something else is going on.

A spokesperson for the T told StreetsblogMASS that they suspect it's part of a pattern.

"It appears some older legacy fleet Red Line trains are experiencing propulsion power problems – the ability to move forward – as they travel southbound near Harvard," an MBTA spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS.

The T is sending track inspectors out onto the tracks today to try to diagnose the problem and make a plan to fix it.

Riders should expect more delays today while those inspections limit Red Line traffic to a single track.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Were So Much Older Then, We’re Younger Than That Now

December 16, 2025
Parking

New Bedford City Council Considers Parking Reforms

December 15, 2025

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Transit

We Tried the New CharlieCard. Here’s What to Know

The new CharlieCard provides several benefits, but riders should also be aware of the military vendor that's operating the new system.

December 15, 2025
Regional Transit Authorities

Healey Administration Announces Grant Funding For New RTA Bus Routes

December 11, 2025
Legislation

Lawmakers Say Infrastructure Needs More Funding, and Congestion Pricing Should Be On the Table

"We shouldn't be scared to have these conversations,” says Sen. Brendan Crighton, co-chair of the legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation.

December 9, 2025
Parking

Boston City Council Hosts Hearing Tuesday On City’s Dated Parking Rules

December 8, 2025
See all posts