Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Transit

We Tried the New CharlieCard. Here’s What to Know

The new CharlieCard provides several benefits, but riders should also be aware of the military vendor that's operating the new system.

8:23 AM EST on December 15, 2025

Earlier this week, I got to try out the MBTA's new CharlieCard, which is currently in a testing phase for volunteers to try them out before they become more widely available at fare machines across the region.

A plastic credit-card sized card, mostly white, with the T logo next to the word "Charlie" in a sans-serif font. On the left side of the card are several interwoven colored bands, evocative of the MBTA subway map.
The new CharlieCard.

The new cards represent a major milestone in the T's long-delayed, $935 million "fare transformation" contract, which dates to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker. In spite of the delays and the high cost of the project, the new fare payment system does offer some potential benefits to riders and to the T in general.

Here's an overview of our testing experience so far, and what other riders can expect from the new payment system.

Buy fares anywhere

Button showing a stylized city skyline above the words "click here to donate"
StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today!

One of the biggest advantages of the new system is that it lets riders add value to their CharlieCard on the internet – you no longer have to use the T's subway vending machines.

At the new www.charlie.mbta.com website, riders will be able to create a user account and manage their various payment methods, including mobile phone payments and CharlieCards.

From there, you can use a credit or debt card to add value to your CharlieCard, or add one of the T's daily, weekly, or monthly pass products.

A website screenshot. A heading reads "Overview" over a small image of an MBTA fare payment card and the words "Balance: $5.20". A button below that reads "Reload your card" and a second button below that reads "Buy a pass." A menu to the right offers additional options: "Overview (highlighted), Settings, Trip History, and Purchase History"
A screenshot from the new CharlieCard account management website, illustrating the online fare purchase options.

Another feature of the website is the "Trip History" page, which offers a ledger of your recent transit trips and fare payments (you'll see a few "declined tap" messages in this screenshot – more on that below).

A website screenshot showing a table with four columns and five rows. The Heading at the top of the table in blue reads "Time, Mode/Stop, Transit Product, Fare".Below, in rows, are records of individual trips. The first row reads Dec. 9, 1:45 PM, Central, Transit Value, $0.70 Subway." The row beneath that has nearly identical information but says "declined tap" in red under "Transit Product" and no payment. Below that is a bus trip: Dec. 9, 1:16 PM, Faneuil St at Bigelow St., Transit Value, $1.70 Local Bus" followed by another Declined Tap row. The last row is a subway trip oni Dec. 8 from Downtown Crossing.
The author's transit trip history for Dec. 8 and 9, during his testing of the new CharlieCard.

You'll also be able to register your phone or an ordinary credit card as alternative fare payment options, and presumably those would be added to your same record of trips and payments.

If at first you don't succeed...

An MBTA spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS that the testing phase that's in progress now is trying to identify technical issues and improve the overall customer experience before the new system becomes more broadly available.

"On the technical side, we are able to ensure the system is operating as expected – proactively identifying and resolving major and minor technical issues," a spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS.

On the customer service side, the MBTA's team is asking test phase participants to fill our surveys and provide feedback on how well the system is working for them.

I did experience a minor but slightly irritating glitch while I was testing my new card. Every time I tried to tap into a fare gate or bus, the fare readers buzzed and gave me a big red X to indicate that may payment wasn't accepted.

But when I tried tapping a second time, it worked immediately:

I did report this issue to the T's support team, and I'm curious to learn if other testers have experienced the same problem.

Your data and Cubic

The ability to review your transit riding history is a slick feature, but it also made me curious about riders' data privacy.

This information, after all, provides a remarkably detailed look into where and when specific CharlieCard users are moving around the city, and now, that data is also linked to my credit card and email address.

An MBTA spokesperson told us that the new system has "strong user privacy protection as a core tenet of its design," with encrypted devices and adherence to industry security standards for credit card payments.

The spokesperson also referred us to the T's privacy policy, which says that the T is already collecting your travel history data to monitor ridership and travel demand, but also promises to "never sell or commercialize your personal information, including mobility information, purchase and travel history."

Massachusetts law (Chapter 161A, section 5(s)) also requires the T to keep personal data confidential.

But those laws are only as good as the governments who enforce them. And this feels like an appropriate place to report the fact that Cubic, the vendor that's setting up this new fare system for the T, is also a major military contractor that sells technology and equipment to militaries in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Israel.

Cubic also just announced this month a "strategic partnership" with Palantir, the Trump-aligned AI company that provides extensive data services to facilitate Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

The MBTA insists that our data is safe. "In addition to technical safeguards, the MBTA has extensive legally-binding contractual agreements with our fare collection technology vendors – including but not limited to Cubic – that limit vendors’ ability to access and use data from our systems," the T's spokesperson told us.

Any attempt to use rider data "would face serious legal repercussions," they said.

Still, there are still ways to protect your privacy. You could set up your CharlieCard account with an anonymous email address, for starters, then buy a prepaid debit card from your local drugstore or use another anonymous payment method to add value or buy passes.

What's next

The T doesn't have a timeline for launching the new CharlieCard to all riders, but a spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS that the older cards will continue to work so that riders will have time to spend down their stored value before they get the new version.

"We plan to share more information about the rollout in the future as details are finalized and more information becomes available," the MBTA's spokesperson said.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Under Repair

December 15, 2025
Regional Transit Authorities

Healey Administration Announces Grant Funding For New RTA Bus Routes

December 11, 2025

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Legislation

Lawmakers Say Infrastructure Needs More Funding, and Congestion Pricing Should Be On the Table

"We shouldn't be scared to have these conversations,” says Sen. Brendan Crighton, co-chair of the legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation.

December 9, 2025
Parking

Boston City Council Hosts Hearing Tuesday On City’s Dated Parking Rules

December 8, 2025
Legislation

Rep. Pressley Lobbies for Stronger Transit Funding, Fare-Free Programs In Next Federal Transportation Bill

"We urge you to invest in public transit as a public good," writes Rep. Pressley to her colleagues in Congress.

December 5, 2025
Street Design

Boston Data Show New Bike Lanes Successfully Shift Traffic, With Fewer Cars and Way More Bikes

Mayor Wu has hard evidence that her bike lane projects are helping reduce traffic – but her administration is reluctant to share it.

December 5, 2025
See all posts