Regional Transit Authorities

More Buses to the Berkshires Coming In 2026

Link413, a partnership between three regional transit authorities, will introduce three longer-distance bus routes to connect North Adams, Pittsfield, Greenfield, and Northampton.

9:34 PM EST on December 17, 2025

A pair of coach buses parked end-to-end inside a garage with a high metal ceiling. The side of the bus features an aerial photo of a river winding through a forest and farm fields in the autumn, next to a logo that reads "Link413". A website address above the bus windows reads bit.ly/Link413.

New Link413 buses parked at the PVTA bus garage in Springfield. Courtesy of the PVTA.

Three regional transit agencies in western Massachusetts are collaborating to introduce three new longer-distance, limited-stop bus routes that will knit together their service territories across the Berkshire Mountains, with service expected to launch in early 2026.

Button showing a stylized city skyline above the words "click here to donate"
StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today!

The new "Link413" service – named for the western Massachusetts area code – is a collaboration of the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (RTA), based in Pittsfield, the Franklin RTA, based in Greenfield, and the Pioneer Valley RTA, which has hubs in Springfield, Amherst, and Northampton.

Rauley Caine, General Manager of the PVTA, told StreetsblogMASS that a firm launch date hasn't yet been determined, and the agencies are still finalizing schedules, but they hope to launch the new service this winter.

A map of the new Link413 long-distance bus routes in western Massachusetts.

It will offer three routes:

  • The 901 will run between Pittsfield, Adams, and North Adams, parallel to the Berkshire RTA's existing 1 bus, but with a shorter 45 min. one-way trip time.
  • The 903 will connect the Berkshire RTA and Franklin RTA service areas between North Adams and Greenfield, with stops in Adams, Savoy, Plainfield, Ashfield, and Charlemont, and an estimated 90-minute one-way trip time.
  • The 904 will operate between Pittsfield and Northampton, with stops in Dalton, Windsor, Cummington, Goshen, and Williamsburg, to connect the Berkshire RTA service area to the PVTA service area, with an estimated 90 minute trip time.

The Berkshire RTA is one of the only regional transit authorities whose bus routes currently do not connect to a neighboring transit authority's service area.

When Link413 begins operating, it will become possible to ride public transit all the way from Great Barrington to Provincetown.

“Traveling to other communities outside of our service area has been a need and frequent request of Berkshire County residents," said Berkshire RTA Administrator Robert Malnati in a press statement announcing the new routes. "Link413 will fulfill those regional service needs, so now you finally can get there from here.”

A Link413 bus parked at the PVTA garage in Springfield. Photo courtesy of the PVTA.

The three RTAs have also procured new coach buses, wrapped in Link413 branding, to serve the new routes. Those buses will be ADA accessible, and include amenities like comfortable high-back seats, power outlets, and onboard wi-fi.

The three RTAs are launching the new service with $4.5 million in funding from last year's Regional Connectivity and Innovations awards, which was part of the $184 million allocation for RTA operating subsidies included the 2024 state budget.

Unlike most RTA bus routes, these longer-distance Link413 buses will cost money to ride. A one-way ticket will be $10, or $5 for reduced-fare customers. Riders will be able to buy tickets through MassDOT's BusPlus+ mobile phone app (available on the Apple App Store and Google Play), or onboard the bus with cash.

For more information, follow @link413bus on Instagram and @link413 on Facebook. 

