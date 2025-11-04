It’s Election Day: How to Vote

Today is Election Day, when Massachusetts voters will pick new municipal leaders in several key mayoral and City Council races across the state.

While many local races are uncontested, these are the elected officials who have the most leverage over how safe your local streets will be, and whether your neighborhood allows affordable housing.

Look up your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website.

If you’ve already voted by mail, track your ballot here.

Here are a few local races we're watching: