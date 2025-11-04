It’s Election Day: How to Vote

Today is Election Day, when Massachusetts voters will pick new municipal leaders in several key mayoral and City Council races across the state.
While many local races are uncontested, these are the elected officials who have the most leverage over how safe your local streets will be, and whether your neighborhood allows affordable housing.
Look up your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website.
If you’ve already voted by mail, track your ballot here.
Here are a few local races we're watching:
- In Boston, the mayoral race has become uncontested now that anti-bike lane challenger Josh Kraft has dropped out after a humiliating loss in the September preliminary election. However, several City Council races – including four at-large seats – are still up for grabs. Learn more about the remaining candidates here.
- In Worcester, a number of the city council's conservative incumbents are facing challenges from younger, more progressive candidates. Worcester Sucks has a detailed rundown of who the candidates are and who's financing their campaigns at worcesterelection.com.
- Cambridge's entire City Council is up for reelection in one of the state's few ranked-choice voting races. In case you missed it, read reporter Meghan Volcy's report on how bike safety advocates are hoping to influence this election.
- Somerville will also get a new mayor tonight, with a race between incumbent city councilors Willie Burnley Jr. and Jake Wilson. Burnley was the lead sponsor of Somerville's ambitious new Safe Streets Ordinance, while one of Wilson sponsored legislation to legalize new "backyard cottages" to help mitigate the city's housing shortage. Somerville voters will also pick new city councilors and decide whether to extend the mayoral term from two to four years, and whether to update the city's charter.