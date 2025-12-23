New Trails to Look Forward To In 2026

Over the past year, Massachusetts state agencies opened up approximately 40 miles' worth of new shared-use paths and curb-protected bikeways across the state – part of a growing network that's becoming more connected and extensive every year.

We've already covered a few of these projects in detail over the past year – including the new 5-mile extension of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail from Concord into Sudbury (pictured above), the new Clippership Connector in Medford, the redesigned Hammond Pond Parkway in Newton, and the new shared-use pathways along Davol Street on the Fall River waterfront.

In addition to those, the Commonwealth also opened:

MassDOT also incorporated a considerable number of new paths and protected bikeways in highway projects – a consequence of the state's updated design criteria, which require the state's roads to incorporate safe walking and biking facilities.

This year, MassDOT gave us a 1.5 mile shared-use pathway as part of its reconstruction of Meadow Road in the central Massachusetts town of Spencer, a pair of shared-use paths on both sides of the roadway in its Route 9 reconstruction project in Hadley, and a mile-long shared-use path alongside Shrewsbury Street and Doyle Road in Holden, among others.

Opening soon

Notably absent in the list of official openings for 2025 is the 7.5-mile extension of the Mass. Central Rail Trail in Sudbury and Hudson, which was expected to wrap up construction this year.

The project hasn't met that deadline, but it's mostly complete, and lots of people are already using the new path.

The newly-built Mass. Central Rail Trail crossing of Wash Brook in Sudbury, pictured here in October 2025. This is part of a 7.5 mile trail project that's expected to hold its official ribbon-cutting in 2026.

When things thaw out in the spring, workers will be back to do the finishing touches – which mostly involve installing new crosswalk warning lights and ramps where the trail intersects with roadways – and the state will host an official ribbon-cutting.

Similarly, a restoration project for the Linden Street railroad bridge in Waltham is still not quite complete. While that bridge remains under construction, Waltham's eastern segment of the Mass. Central Rail Trail between Beaver Street and Middlesex Circle is mostly inaccessible.

Other projects that are under construction and expected to open in 2026 are:

Market Street in downtown Lynn, with the new curb-protected Northern Strand Trail under construction in the foreground.

New curbs have been installed to narrow the Leo Birmingham Parkway near the intersection with Market Street, pictured here in August. The gravel path to the right will later be paved to create a shared-use bike and pedestrian path where previously there had been no sidewalks (see "before" photo at lower left, courtesy of Google Street View).

Breaking ground

MassDOT also expects to begin construction on more than a dozen new trail projects in 2026. When they're done, these will add another 20 miles' worth of new trails – and perhaps more importantly, a number of them would fill significant gaps in regional trail networks.

Among the projects scheduled to begin construction in 2026:

The new Mystic River bike and pedestrian bridge between Somerville and Everett. Savvy readers may remember that state officials also told us two and a half years ago between Somerville and Everett. Savvy readers may remember that state officials also told us two and a half years ago that this project was going to break ground in 2024 . Since then, though, MassDOT has taken over the project's management from the state's parks agency. They have more experience managing large construction projects like this one, and it's now attained the critical "25 percent design" milestone. If and when it's built, it will fill a major gap in the Mystic River Greenways network, and finally connect the Northern Strand Trail to Somerville and Boston.