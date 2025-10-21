Skip to Content
Trails

Eyes On the Trail: A New Link From Sudbury to West Concord

With its connection to the MBTA and adaptive bike rentals, the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail is now among the most accessible rail trails in the Metrowest region.

4:31 PM EDT on October 21, 2025

A long, straight bike trail cuts through the woods under fall leaves with a trail kiosk to the left and a green sign to the right that reads "Sudbury Center Historic District, 1.4 miles; Parkinson Field Parking Lot, 1.6 mi, Sudbury-Concord Town Line, 4.4 mi."

Looking north on the new segment of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail from its junction with the Mass. Central Rail Trail in Sudbury.

It hasn't had an official ribbon-cutting yet, but earlier this summer, the fences came down on a new segment of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail from West Concord to Sudbury, where it intersects with a nearly-complete new section of the Mass. Central Rail Trail.

This is a significant piece of a growing network of rail trails in the Metrowest region – a part of the Commonwealth that's particularly scenic at this time of year.

A map of active MetroWest rail trail projects in 2025. Project #1 is a rehabilitation of the Linden Street railroad bridge in Waltham, still under construction as of October. Project #2, also still under construction, will extend the MCRT from Wayland, near the Bruce Freeman trail crossing, to Hudson, where it will meet the existing Assabet River Rail Trail. Project #3, currently in design for possible construction in 2029, will extend the Bruce Freeman Trail into Framingham.

Adaptive shared bikes in Concord

Better still, this particular trail segment opens up new mobility options into a region that's otherwise not very welcoming to non-drivers and mobility-impaired people. The path connects directly to the MBTA's Fitchburg Line station in West Concord, where there are also adaptive bike rentals available from Minuteman Bikeshare.

Minuteman Bike Share started in Concord and Acton, but expanded this year into the neighboring towns of Lincoln, and Maynard, with seven stations in all.

Three of the system's docks are located along the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail (at the West Concord MBTA station, at the East Acton Village Green, and on Brook St. in Acton).

A row of 7 bikes parked on a grassy area next to a paved bike trail. The three bikes in the foreground are adaptive recumbent tricycles and four bikes in the background are traditional upright bikes with a logo that reads "Minuteman Bike Share" on the rear fenders.
Adaptive bikes for rent at the Minuteman Bike Share dock next to the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in the village of West Concord.

Beth Williams, the Tourism Manager for the Town of Concord, told StreetsblogMASS that the town bought two adaptive bikes to add to its Minuteman Bike Share system in 2022 with a MassDOT grant. The adaptive bikes (pictured above at the West Concord dock) feature a three-wheeled recumbent design for extra stabilty.

This year, the town of Acton also purchased additional adaptive bikes to expand their availability.

South into Sudbury

Until this summer, the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail ended at Powder Mill Road in Concord. But the new trail extension adds another 5 miles to connect the trail into Sudbury, Concord's southern neighbor.

As you're heading south from Powder Mill Road, one of the first landmarks you'll come to on the new trail segment is White Pond in Concord, which is visible through the trees east of the trail.

A straight paved trail runs alongside a wooden fence through the autumn woods. To the left, through the trees, a small lake is visible.
The Bruce Freeman Rail Trail skirts the edge of White Pond in Concord (visible through the trees at left).

An interpretive sign here informs you that Henry David Thoreau considered White Pond to be "a lesser twin of Walden" and "perhaps the most attractive, if not the most beautiful, of all our lakes" in Concord.

Unlike Walden Pond, White Pond has several houses along its northern shore, but the southern shore of the lake is still undeveloped and can be reached via a narrow sidepath from the Bruce Freeman trail. Note that the town requests visitors to leave their bikes parked on the Bruce Freeman trail, since the connecting footpaths are steep and susceptible to erosion.

A little further south, the trail passes through a gorgeous wetland meadow around Pantry Brook, a tributary of the Sudbury River:

A woman in a black coat and orange hat walks over a short bridge on a straight paved trail lined with wooden fences. The trail runs through a meadow lined with trees with bright red and orange fall leaves. A sign next to the bridge reads "PANTRY BROOK"
The Bruce Freeman Rail Trail crossing of Pantry Brook in Sudbury.

5.4 miles south of West Concord, the Bruce Freeman Trail crosses Hudson Road, also known as Route 27. This junction provides access to Sudbury's tiny town center, where you can find a pizza shop, the town hall, and one of the town's elementary schools.

A man crosses a two-lane street at a traffic signal on the course of a paved trail that extends into the woods on the other side. In the foreground a trail sign with a right arrow reads "Town of Sudbury, Sudbury Historic District, Sudbury Town Hall".
The Bruce Freeman Rail Trail crossing of Hudson Road in Sudbury's town center.

The trail ends – for now – at the "Sudbury diamond" junction with the Massachusetts Central Rail Trail (MCRT) near the Boston Post Road in Sudbury.

This part of the MCRT is still technically under construction, but we nevertheless saw lots of people using it on our visit. One project that's still underway is the construction of the new roundabout that will mark the junction of the MCRT with the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail:

A large circular granite bench sits in the junction of two paved trails surrounded by forests. The granite is surrounded by a chain link fence.
A new roundabout, still under construction in this Oct. 16 photo, marks the junction of the Bruce Freeman and Mass Central Rail Trails at the former location of the "Sudbury Diamond" rail junction. The Bruce Freeman Trail extends north from this junction in the center right of the image, behind the green signs. The Mass. Central Rail Trail extends to the west towards Hudson on the left side of this photo, and to the east toward Wayland in the right foreground.

Read More:

