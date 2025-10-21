DCR, MBTA Host ‘Fall Rail Ride’ To Concord and Wachusett This Weekend

The MBTA and Dept. of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) are celebrating the recent extension of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in Concord and Sudbury with a “Fall Rail Ride” this weekend, Oct. 25th, with a special train from Boston.

The train will include coaches that will be able to accommodate extra bike storage for up to 75 bikes, as well as a café car with a fall-themed menu of snacks like cider donuts.

Upon the train's arrival in West Concord, DCR staff will lead guided group rides along the Bruce Freeman Trail.

Two tour options will be available:

A more relaxed 14-mile bike tour that will set out to the south to Sudbury and back on the newest segment of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail

A longer tour for more experienced riders that will head north toward Lowell for a 26-mile out-and-back loop, with a snack break at a trailside cafe along the way.

The special train will depart North Station at 9:15 am, Porter at 9:30 am, and arrive in West Concord at 9:55 AM.

The same train will continue west along the Fitchburg Line to bring other passengers to the annual Applefest event at Wachusett Mountain. Train tickets will include a free shuttle from Wachusett station and festival admission.

Round-trip tickets will be $20 each, and are available through the T's mTicket app. The ticket cost includes the return trip to Boston in the afternoon.

Find additional details at mbta.com/destinations/fall-rail-ride.