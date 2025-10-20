Skip to Content
Trails

Tuesday: MassDOT Hosts Design Hearing For New Mystic River Car-Free Bridge

MassDOT will host a virtual public hearing on Tuesday at 7 pm for its proposed Mystic River bicycle pedestrian bridge between Somerville and Everett.

3:19 PM EDT on October 20, 2025

A rendering of a bridge that curves gently over a river with a high-rise glass building on the horizon in the upper left corner. The bridge has no cars and a handful of pedestrians are pictured walking along its surface, which is about 14 feet wide, between two waist-high railings.

Updated 2025 renderings of a proposed Mystic River bike and pedestrian bridge, which could connect the Northern Strand multi-use path in the City of Everett to the Assembly Orange Line Station in Somerville. Courtesy of MassDOT.

On Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., MassDOT will host a virtual hearing to present its latest plans for its new bike and pedestrian bridge over the Mystic River between Draw Seven Park in Somerville and the Northern Strand Trail in Everett.

Locator map showing the Mystic River between the Assembly Orange Line station (left) and the Encore Casino in Everett (upper right) with a dashed line indicating a proposed bridge that would connect the two sites.

The meeting will present the bridge's "25 percent" design – a concept-level plan that, if approved, will allow the project to advance into environmental permitting and the preparation of detailed construction blueprints.

The 25 percent design hearing is also the last practical opportunity for the public to weigh in on key details of how the bridge will be built. In its notice for the public hearing, MassDOT says that public comments it receives during the meeting "will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible."

At an earlier public hearing for the project in June, MassDOT told attendees that it hopes to begin construction sometime in 2026.

Register for the meeting here.

Read More:

