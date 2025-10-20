Tuesday: MassDOT Hosts Design Hearing For New Mystic River Car-Free Bridge

On Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., MassDOT will host a virtual hearing to present its latest plans for its new bike and pedestrian bridge over the Mystic River between Draw Seven Park in Somerville and the Northern Strand Trail in Everett.

The meeting will present the bridge's "25 percent" design – a concept-level plan that, if approved, will allow the project to advance into environmental permitting and the preparation of detailed construction blueprints.

The 25 percent design hearing is also the last practical opportunity for the public to weigh in on key details of how the bridge will be built. In its notice for the public hearing, MassDOT says that public comments it receives during the meeting "will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible."

At an earlier public hearing for the project in June, MassDOT told attendees that it hopes to begin construction sometime in 2026.

Register for the meeting here.