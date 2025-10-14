Guest Column: It’s Time to Make Hyde Park Ave. Safe for Everyone 

On Monday, October 6th, I had the opportunity to hear directly from residents at our City Council hearing about their daily experiences on Hyde Park Avenue, and what I heard was deeply concerning.

Parents spoke of cars refusing to stop at crosswalks. Seniors shared their fear of crossing from one side of the street to the other. Cyclists described the terrifying daily squeeze between speeding vehicles. Riders of the MBTA 32 bus, which carries over 12,000 people each day, spoke of delays and safety concerns that have become all too routine.

What became undeniably clear that night is this: our neighbors do not feel safe on Hyde Park Avenue, no matter what mode of transportation they are using.

During the week, Hyde Park Ave is filled with cars, school buses, cyclists, MBTA buses, and walking pedestrians. It’s a bustling corridor that connects the neighborhoods of Hyde Park’s Wolcott Square to Forest Hills, and provides essential access to rapid transit into downtown. But as this vital corridor carries tens of thousands of commuters daily, it is also home to families, elders, students, and workers simply trying to get to school, work, or home safely.

Right now, they are put at unnecessary risk every day.

Crosswalks are faded. Drivers ignore pedestrians. Cyclists fight for their lives in narrow lanes. Speed bumps on neighboring streets have yet to be implemented.

According to the City of Boston's Vision Zero data, there have already been over 30 car crashes and nearly 10 pedestrian incidents on Hyde Park Avenue just this year. That number is not just a statistic, it reflects real fear, trauma, and damage to our community.

We must act, and we must act now. This corridor serves as the literal dividing line between my district and that of Councilor Ben Weber, and from both sides, we’re hearing the same thing: residents are pleading for safer infrastructure.

There have already been far too many crashes on Hyde Park Ave for us to continue to wait, including the tragic loss of Glenn Inghram in 2024, whose passing reminds us of the real human cost when we delay action on street safety.

Morning traffic blocks the crosswalks next to a makeshift memorial to Glenn Inghram, a Forest Hills resident who was killed by a bus outside the Forest Hills MBTA station on Oct. 12.

Councilor Weber swiftly engaged the community in the aftermath of the incident by holding a vigil and working with the MBTA trying to ensure meaningful changes are made to prevent such tragedies in the future.

And this moment is especially urgent, October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, a time when communities across the country are reflecting on how to better protect people walking in our neighborhoods. We cannot let this month pass without committing to real, tangible change right here in Boston.

But let me be clear: we cannot fall into the trap of framing this as a battle between cars, pedestrians, and cyclists. That’s a false and dangerous narrative that has caused more delay in road repair than actual change. When we make our streets safer for one group, we make them safer for everyone. This is about building a transportation system and a city that works for all of us, no matter if we walk, drive, bike, or ride the bus.

Our elders and young people, many of whom rely on walking, biking, or public transit, deserve streets designed with their needs at the center. A walk to school or the corner store should not feel like a life-or-death decision.

Hyde Park Ave is not a highway. It’s a neighborhood street. It’s home to families, students, bus stops, and elders. It’s a route to schools, grocery stores, places of worship, and jobs. The people who live here should not have to risk their lives just to get across the street.

It’s time we treat it that way.

Let’s commit to making Hyde Park Avenue, and every street in our city, safe, walkable, and dignified. This is not about cars versus people. It’s about making sure we all get to our destinations safely.

Read more StreetsblogMASS coverage of Hyde Park Avenue here.