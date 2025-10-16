Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
MassDOT

Rearranging the Cabinet: Transportation Sec. Monica Tibbits-Nutt Stepping Down, Replaced By MBTA GM Phillip Eng

3:30 PM EDT on October 16, 2025

Secretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt is leaving the Healey administration.

Governor Maura Healey announced this morning in a press release that Tibbits-Nutt will be stepping down from her position and return to the private sector. However, she will stay on through the end of this year as an advisor, supporting MassDOT's transition to new leadership under MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.

The Governor praised the work accomplished under Tibbits-Nutt's leadership, citing projects like the fare-free transit program for the state's Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs), the Cape Cod Bridges, the Sumner Tunnel Restoration, West/East Rail.

"These programs have already made transportation more affordable for millions of Massachusetts residents. We are grateful for Secretary Tibbits-Nutt's hard work and dedication to MassDOT and for her willingness to continue to serve as a resource for our administration," the Governor said in a press release issued this morning.

In the interim, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) General Manager Phillip Eng will as Interim Secretary, and will also continue on as General Manager of the T.

Eng emphasized the need for a transportation system that is "well-balanced... multimodal... safe, reliable and modernized" identifying how MassDOT and the MBTA "work hand-in-hand" to strive towards these goals.

A middle-aged Asian man in a suit and tie looks into the setting sun with the Boston Harbor behind him.
Phillip Eng talks with other passengers aboard the MBTA's East Boston ferry at the Lewis Wharf in April 2023, shortly after he joined the MBTA.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, who is the longest serving administrator in the department's history with over eight years in the role, has been promoted to Undersecretary of Transportation. He will manage responsibilities of both positions.

Reflecting on the future of transportation and infrastructure in Massachusetts, Gulliver looks forward to implementing "transformative upgrades... for our people and our economy."

In a media availability held earlier today, Interim Transportation Secretary Eng said he was open to holding the role "as long as its needed," while stressing his continued commitment to leading the MBTA.

He emphasized his vision for the "synergy" between public transportation and highways and bridges to unlock the freedom of movement, housing, and economic development, and the key to driving the work of both agencies forward being strong, empowered teams behind him driving the work.

Eng addressed transparency of communication between the two agencies and to the public. He also briefly discussed MassDOT's proposed reset in the bidding process for the contract to refurbish 18 travel plazas across the state after the winning bidder walked away in September, and expressed his desire to cultivate more competition for public contracts.

Gulliver added on at this point, saying the agency will spend the next couple months to "look at what the market can do, where we think we can do better, maybe specify some different things in the procurement documents" to provide the best service plazas at the best value for taxpayers.

An MBTA commuter rail train, seen from a highway overpass. To the left of the train is a yellow-striped boarding platform, and to the left of the platform is a six-lane interstate highway.
Today's media session ended with Eng's remarks on the interconnected goals of multimodal transpiration across Massachusetts.

"I will show up wherever I need to show up because it's important for the pubic to know I am going to be engaged, I am not going to step back from any of the things I've been doing," said Eng. "Even if the T wasn't serving a community directly, they need to know what we're doing at the T. Because at the end of the day, it is connectivity to everyone else... when I get out to all the parts of the state where the T is not currently, it allows me to have that dialogue with them and be in totality [with] what transportation means."

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Hasta La Vista, Friday’s Headlines

October 17, 2025

Methane Fuel Gets a Renewed Lease At the T

Plans to replace the MBTA's methane-fueled buses with zero-emission electric models are on pause.

October 15, 2025
Highways

MassDOT Highway Administrator Discusses Challenges of Aging Highways and Rising Costs

October 13, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Friday Video: Five Simple Ways To Get Kids Biking To School

October 10, 2025
The Climate Emergency

Cape Cod Bridge Filings Reveal MassDOT Does Not Intend to Obey State Climate Laws

MassDOT's projections of increasing car traffic to Cape Cod are incompatible with a future where the region isn't inundated by rising seas.

October 9, 2025
See all posts