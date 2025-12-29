Skip to Content
Log In

Our Most-Read Stories of 2025

7:08 AM EST on December 29, 2025

A handful of passengers wait on a train platform with a v-shaped roof canopy next to two waiting trains with the MBTA's purple stripe color scheme. Electronic signs above list upcoming departures for New Bedford and Fall River and South Station.

Two trains meet in East Taunton, where riders can transfer to trains that serve both branches of the New Bedford/Fall River line. This station opened in March 2025 as part of the T’s new South Coast Rail expansion.

This year, StreetsblogMASS attained a notable milestone: since January, readers have visited our homepage and article webpages over one million times – a 15 percent increase over last year's website traffic.

StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today!

Reaching a growing audience is great news – but it's not our ultimate goal. We report on the news so that Massachusetts residents and policymakers will be have better information, and make better decisions, about transportation in Massachusetts.

And I think we're succeeding.

When I look back our first list of most-read stories, from December 2019, I'm struck by how much has changed, both on the ground, and in the conversations decisionmakers have about these topics.

One of our earliest articles covered an MIT experiment that concluded that discounted fare cards could increase transit ridership.

Six years and a pandemic later, most of Massachusetts has fare-free buses, and the T has a new discounted fare card for low-income riders.

In 2019, there were a handful of disconnected rail trails that dead-ended at town lines in the suburbs west of Boston. In 2025, most of the 30-mile Mass. Central Rail Trail between downtown Boston and Hudson is complete, along with a continuous 20-mile connection to Lowell via the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail.

There are also some stories – like the Allston I-90 project, or the T's plans to electrify its regional rail system – where there's been a frustrating lack of tangible progress.

But the politics around those initiatives have changed considerably.

MassDOT is facing increasing pressure to take responsibility for the air pollution that comes from its transportation infrastructure, and there's an increasing consensus that the agency can not afford – financially or morally – to rebuild the aging highways that blighted so many neighborhoods in the 1960s and 1970s.

If you value reporting like this, and want to support more of it in 2026 and beyond, please consider making a contribution to support our nonprofit newsroom.

And if you can't contribute financially, please share our stories with your friends and family so that we can continue to reach new readers.

Thanks for reading us this year!

#1
Mayor Wu Admits City Made ‘Mistake’ Removing Protective Barriers Along Key Bike Routes

An illegally parked minivan blocks both the bike lane and and a sidewalk curb ramp on a multi-lane city street lined with historic masonry buildings.

One of our biggest scoops of the year was our February report on a secretive "30-day review" of new bike and bus lanes from Mayor Wu. But more readers were interested in this story from April, when the mayor admitted she'd made a "mistake" in ripping out bollards along numerous downtown bike lanes without any communication with her constituents.

Two curving ramps lead to an upper level (right) and lower leve (left) in a subway station.

#2
The Wrong Kind of Legacy: Old Red Line Trains Find It’s Getting Harder to Get Through Harvard

Subways breaking down is what people in the news business call a "dog bites man" story. But for some reason, this one took off, with lots of traffic from Google's news recommendations. I also love a good headline pun.

#3
Cape Cod Bridge Filings Reveal MassDOT Does Not Intend to Obey State Climate Laws

A photo illustration showing MassDOT's rendering of the new Sagamore Bridge, a broad arch spanning a wide canal on top of two v-shaped piers, above a choppy, flooded waterway.

We published this story right before one of the first big nor'easters of the season, and it ended up getting a lot of traffic from people searching for information on coastal flooding on Cape Cod.

A plastic credit-card sized card, mostly white, with the T logo next to the word "Charlie" in a sans-serif font. On the left side of the card are several interwoven colored bands, evocative of the MBTA subway map.

#4
We Tried the New CharlieCard. Here’s What to Know

#5
Ambulance Data Reveals That Boston Drivers Are 4 Times More Likely to Run Over Pedestrians From Black Neighborhoods

A police officer stands next to a police car parked under a traffic light in a wide multi-lane intersection
A rusted bridge covered with graffiti spans a river with a city skyline in the distance.

#6
Designers’ Tempers Fray As Major Issues Remain Unresolved for Allston I-90 Project

#7
Eyes on the Street: The Fall of a Freeway in Fall River

A view down a two-lane, one-way street with a wide shared-use path on the right side and a wide grassy lawn to the left. Across the lawn is another street lined with low-rise buildings, with one taller 6-story building standing out in the middle distance.
A wide city street with fresh asphalt and no painted lane markings. In the background are several high-rise buildings

#8
Another Bus Lane Bites the Dust: Wu Administration Forces Chelsea, Charlestown Transit Riders to Wait In More Traffic

#9
MassDOT To Begin Construction On New Mystic River Car-Free Bridge Next Year

A rendering of an arched bridge lit up at night over a river with a high-rise glass building on the horizon in the upper right corner. The bridge has no cars and a handful of pedestrians are pictured walking along its surface, which is about 18 feet wide, between two waist-high railings.

In June 2023 we published a story headlined "Car-Free Mystic River Bridge Will Begin Construction In 2024," so we'll see if this one holds up better in hindsight.

A birds-eye view architectural rendering of a curving path across the Charles River next to the Boston Museum of Science. The word "CONCEPTUAL" is superimposed on top of the image.

#10
MassDOT Starts Planning New Car-Free Crossing of the Charles River Next to Museum of Science

Read More:

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

