Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Trails

MassDOT To Begin Construction On New Mystic River Car-Free Bridge Next Year

MassDOT hopes to open its proposed Mystic River bicycle pedestrian bridge between Somerville and Everett before the end of 2029.

8:19 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

A rendering of an arched bridge lit up at night over a river with a high-rise glass building on the horizon in the upper right corner. The bridge has no cars and a handful of pedestrians are pictured walking along its surface, which is about 18 feet wide, between two waist-high railings.

A rendering of MassDOT’s proposed car-free bridge over the Mystic River from Draw 7 Park in Somerville to the Encore Casino riverfront (at left) in Everett. Courtesy of MassDOT.

On Tuesday evening, MassDOT hosted a virtual hearing for an update on its new bike and pedestrian bridge over the Mystic River between Draw Seven Park in Somerville and the Northern Strand Trail in Everett, which it expects to complete by the end of 2029.

The meeting presented the bridge's "25 percent" design – a concept-level plan that, if approved, will allow the project to advance into its final phases of permitting the preparation of detailed construction blueprints.

Locator map showing the Mystic River between the Assembly Orange Line station (left) and the Encore Casino in Everett (upper right) with a dashed line indicating a proposed bridge that would connect the two sites.

William Conroy, MassDOT's project manager, told attendees that the agency had already made "extensive, I would say leaps and bounds since the last public information meeting" progress in the project's environmental permitting process, a necessary step before the project begins construction sometime next year.

The broad details of the design remain unchanged from versions that MassDOT had presented earlier this year. The bridge will be 18 feet wide, with gentle slopes that will be fully accessible under Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

But project designers were also able to share some new details. For instance, the bridge will have lighting integrated into its railings to illuminate the bridge deck at night (see rendering above).

MassDOT also presented details of how the new bridge will connect to existing riverfront public spaces in Everett and Somerville.

A plan view of a park labelled "Draw 7 Park" with a bridge in red coming in from the lower edge to an oval landing plaza in the center. A blue are in the lower right indicates the Mystic River. Another bridge labeled "MBTA Commuter Rail" crosses the image from the center of the left edge to the lower right corner.
The plan for the new bridge's connection to Draw 7 Park in Somerville. At the riverbank, the bridge will cross below the MBTA rail bridge, and above the existing riverbank path that connects Draw 7 Park to Alford Street (lower left). Courtesy of MassDOT.

On the Somerville side, the new bridge will dip under the existing MBTA regional rail bridge near the riverbank, while also passing over the existing riverbank trail in Draw Seven Park, before touching down at an oval plaza next to the Assembly Orange Line station.

That plaza is already under construction as part of the Department of Conservation and Recreation's ongoing renovations to Draw Seven Park.

"We have been coordinating with DCR and the park designers to fully integrate both of these projects together," explained Dirk Grotenhuis, an engineering consultant for the project.

During the meeting's question-and-answer session, Rep. Mike Connolly of Cambridge asked about the state's plans to provide a direct connection between the bridge and the Assembly Orange Line station. That would require the construction of a new station entrance and elevator on the Draw Seven Park side of the tracks.

A 2021 rendering of a proposed new station entrance for the Assembly Orange Line stop next to Draw Seven Park in Somerville would allow for more direct access between the Orange Line and the proposed Mystic River bike and pedestrian bridge to Everett. Courtesy of MassDOT.

Conroy responded that MassDOT has completed preliminary designs for that new station entrance, but that the MBTA needs additional funding to actually build it.

"That project is not funded at this time," said Conroy.

Without that entrance, Orange Line riders will need to walk a 8 to 12 minute detour from the current Assembly station entrance on Great River Road. The route involves walking north to cross under the Orange Line tracks at Artisan Way, then heading south again across Draw Seven Park to the bridge.

On the Everett side, the bridge will touch down at the end of the peninsula where the Northern Strand Trail intersects with the Encore Casino Harbor Walk.

A plan view of a riverfront with a blue area at right labelled "Mystic River," a parking area and lawn in the lower left corner labelled "Encore Boston Harbor", and a "Public Harbor Walk" along the riverfront between the two. A new bridge, in red and grey, extends from the left edge over the river to the riverbank, connecting to the Harbor Walk via a stairway and a longer ramp that extends to the right and connects to an existing trail on the right edge of the image.
The plan for the new bridge's connection to the Encore Casino riverwalk in Everett. A ramp will connect the bridge directly to the Northern Strand Trail (right) and a stairway (center) will offer an alternative connection to the Harbor Walk around the casino. Courtesy of MassDOT.

MassDOT plans to pursue a "design-build" process for the bridge's construction. The agency aims to solicit construction bids next spring to begin construction by the fall of 2026.

Under that process, MassDOT would establish technical requirements for the new bridge, but contractors would be allowed some flexibility in design details and construction techniques in hopes of delivering the bridge on a faster timeline or at a lower cost.

The agency has estimated that the project will cost $62 million.

