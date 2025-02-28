Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Advocacy Opportunities

Mayor Wu Begins ‘Review’ of Recent Street Safety Upgrades – Here’s How to Weigh In

At the end of the 30-day review of recent street improvements, the city plans to consider "alternative plans/proposals we could pivot to," according to an internal City Hall memo.

12:07 PM EST on February 28, 2025

A person in a teal dress shirt rides through a crosswalk on a green bike lane that lies between a row of parked cars in the middle of the street and a busy sidewalk on the left.

A person riding a Bluebike crosses the intersection of Boylston and Ring Road in the new parking-protected bike lane.

Two weeks after announcing her decision to sacrifice a bus lane on Boylston Street, Mayor Wu's administration is moving forward with a "30-day review" of safety and transit improvements that have been implemented in the past three years, according to a City Hall memo.

"The goal is to make adjustments to projects that improve functioning of roadways for all users without compromising core safety goals, and to demonstrate how community input shapes post-project followup," according to a memo dated February 21st that multiple sources shared with StreetsblogMASS this week.

The memo goes on to list the City Hall employees who will be involved in the review. The team will be led by Mike Brohel and Stephanie Costa-Leabo from Basic City Services, and the project's "core team" will include Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Deputy Chief for Infrastructure and Design Julia Campbell, Boston Transportation Dept. (BTD) Director of Planning Vineet Gupta, Capital Projects Design Director Lydia Hausle, Director of Engineering Amy Cording, Deputy Chief for Transportation Nick Gove, BTD Director of Operations John Romano, and Streets Cabinet Chief of Staff Sarah Anders.

The memo also says that "street infrastructure changes from the last three years" will be subject to this review process. That timeframe could put the following projects under scrutiny:

Ambiguous public process

According to the city's memo, this group is planning "one-on-one and small group neighborhood meetings (phone calls, in person, etc. – largely people who proactively reach out) led by Mike Brohel, targeting completion by 3/7 (March 7th)."

"All information will flow into a project tracker that PMs (project managers) and engineers will use to review," the memo continues.

At the end of the 30-day review, the team has been directed to consider "alternative plans/proposals we could pivot to."

StreetsblogMASS reached out to Brohel, the Mayor's press office, and the Streets Cabinet to ask how constituents could schedule one of those one-on-one meetings to provide their input, but none of those people responded to multiple queries by phone and by email.

The lack of clarity around how citizens can weigh in – and who, exactly, is being granted access to these meetings – stands in stark contrast to the dozens of meetings, outreach events, and open houses that the city has hosted for other public infrastructure projects.

"Key stakeholders are being excluded from the conversation," said Katie Calandriello, interim Executive Director of TransitMatters, told StreetsblogMASS on Friday. "Advocates who have tirelessly fought for our streets to be reallocated to pedestrians, cyclists, and public transportation riders have yet to be called upon by the city, and the MBTA – whose service benefits from bus-priority infrastructure, and who have paid for some of the city's bus lane projects – have yet to be included in a review process." 

Proactively reach out, see what happens

If you're a Boston resident who wants to weigh in on the city's new bus lanes, protected bike lanes, and other street safety improvements, you can try taking the Mayor at her word and "proactively reach out" to the review team by emailing Mike Brohel (Michael.Brohel@boston.gov) or calling City Hall (617-635-4500) and asking to be connected to his phone extension.

If you email, add mass.editor@streetsblog.org in the cc field so that we can follow up. We also plan to file public records requests for Brohel's calendar, phone records, and email correspondence to keep track of who's being allowed to participate in the review process, and whether anyone else is being ignored.

This story was updated at 12:15 p.m. Friday to correct John Romano's job title in the third paragraph. Due to the editor's error, a previous version of the story incorrectly identified him as the city's Neighborhood Services Chief of Staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Crashes

Victim’s Family Files Lawsuit Over Homicide on Hampshire Street Bikeway

The victim's family has been waiting over 8 months for the state's official investigation, which is still pending, and police and prosecutors are unable to confirm whether or not the alleged killer is still licensed to drive trucks on Massachusetts roadways.

February 28, 2025
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Torched a Trillion

February 28, 2025
Elections and Politics

MBTA Board Updates: The T’s Budget Is ‘Stable’ But Standing On Shaky Ground

The T's budget team predicts a deficit of $155 million in 2026 that would grow to nearly half a billion dollars by 2028 – and that's after accounting for a $500 million annual increase in state funding from the Governor's proposed budget.

February 26, 2025
See all posts