Eyes On the Street: Casting On Congress
Congress Street is the first installation site for "cast in place" concrete barriers that could ultimately replace many of the city's broken plastic bollards.
2:51 PM EDT on June 16, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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