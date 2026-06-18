Cambridge Pedestrianizes A Harvard Square Block, With More Car-Free Spaces In Consideration
Today, the City of Cambridge began a pilot car-free zone on a small one-block section of Bow Street south of Harvard Square.
2:00 PM EDT on June 18, 2026
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