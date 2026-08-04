Gove Gone, Osgood In: Mayor Wu Shakes Up Streets Cabinet Leadership
Mayor Wu is shaking up the leadership in her Streets Cabinet in the aftermath of last month's homicide of Louisa Gag, who was killed by a truck driver while riding her bike in Mission Hill.
9:48 AM EDT on August 4, 2026
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