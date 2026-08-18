MBTA’s $2.4 Million Fare Enforcement Team Issued 117 Warnings, Zero Fines During Its First 11 Months
Station data suggest that the mere presence of civilian fare enforcement agents contributed to a small increase in fare gate payments last year.
9:22 AM EDT on August 18, 2026
Jaime Moore-Carrillo is a journalist based in Boston. A Massachusetts native, Jaime has reported on transportation issues for The Boston Globe and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Texas.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Massachusetts
Zen and the Art of Tuesday’s Headlines
People need to stop crashing out about the menace posed by electric motorcycles, The Guardian reports.
August 18, 2026
Phil Eng’s Professional Derailment Costs the T An Experienced Leader, Plus a $495K Settlement
MBTA General Manager Phil Eng is forcing the MBTA to lose an experienced member of its leadership team and pay a $495,000 settlement nearly two years after he pulled his colleague's hair at a 2024 dinner.
August 17, 2026
MassDOT’s Riverfront Interchange Plans In Cambridge Get a Little Smaller
Engineers acknowledge that the Reid overpass, where Memorial Drive meets the Boston University Bridge, is "outdated and no longer reflects current best practices for safety, efficiency, or multimodal access.”
August 13, 2026
Fed Up With Blocked Bike Lanes? ‘Bike Bureau’ Wants to Let City Hall Know It
A software developer is working on an easier-to-use system to report illegally-parked vehicles and identify streets that need better physical protection for bike lanes.
August 12, 2026
City Hall Is On the Verge of Cancelling Privately-Funded Safety Improvements For Deadly East Boston Roadway
The developers of a new apartment building near Day Square had been planning to build traffic-calming safety improvements on a segment of Bennington Street in East Boston. A new plan to cancel those improvements in favor of more parking faces a final vote from Boston's Public Improvements Commission at its August 20 public hearing.
August 11, 2026