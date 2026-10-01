UMass Study: Rural Transit’s Economic Benefits Far Exceed Its Modest Costs
A suite of economic impact studies from Transportation for Massachusetts and the UMass Amherst Donahue Institute concludes that rural microtransit services generate millions of dollars' worth in economic benefits each year for the small towns where they operate.
9:57 AM EDT on October 1, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Massachusetts
Bicyclist Severely Injures Pedestrian In Unprotected Commonwealth Ave. Bike Lane Near Kenmore Square
Boston Police told StreetsblogMASS that the victim's condition is improving and that she's expected to live.
October 1, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Pollute the Air and Pay for the Privilege
President Trump wants to accelerate climate change and force motorists to spend more on gas all at the same time.
October 1, 2026
Wild Idea: MBTA Could Enlist Raptors To Help Make Its Stations Less Crappy
The MBTA is seeking information from falconry experts to help them reduce pigeon populations in their facilities.
September 28, 2026
T Shutting Down the Core of the Green Line For 9 Days Through Sunday Oct. 4
The T will close the central trunk of the Green Line's four branches for 9 days starting Saturday, Sept. 26 in order to continue its replacement of 19th-century signal equipment in the light rail system's tunnels.
September 25, 2026
Redesigning Route 123: Bike and Pedestrian Improvements Coming to Brockton-Abington
MassDOT has unveiled plans for bike and pedestrian infrastructure improvements along Route 123, the east-west roadway that links downtown Brockton and Abington.
September 25, 2026