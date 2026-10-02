City of Boston to Host ‘Ride and Chill’ Festival In Car-Free Franklin Park Sunday, Oct. 11

The City of Boston is inviting people to bring their bikes to Franklin Park on Sunday, Oct. 11 for a “Ride & Chill” festival, featuring family-friendly rides along a car-free Circuit Drive in Franklin Park.

The heart of the event will feature three bike routes: a 9-mile scenic route that extends beyond the park’s borders to the Arnold Arboretum and Forest Hills Cemetery, 2.5-mile loop around a car-free Circuit Drive inside Franklin Park, or a 0.5-mile loop around the park’s Scarboro Pond for beginner riders.

Those rides will depart from Shattuck Picnic Area, located near the Forest Hills and Shattuck Hospital entrance to the park (about a 5 minute bike ride from the Forest Hills Orange Line station via the Arborway bike paths).

The park’s Circuit Drive will be open to pedestrians and bikes only from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will also include a festival in Franklin Park’s Shattuck Picnic Area with food trucks, a “bike town” skills course, fitness classes, bike repair clinics, and other events.

To help the city plan for the free event, participants are being encouraged to register in advance.