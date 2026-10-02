City of Boston to Host ‘Ride and Chill’ Festival In Car-Free Franklin Park Sunday, Oct. 11
Franklin Park's Circuit Drive will be open to pedestrians and bikes only from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 11.
11:44 AM EDT on October 2, 2026
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