Skip to content
MBTA

MBTA Debuts Two New Ways to Track Your Ride

The MBTA has introduced a new way for riders to track real-time bus arrivals without a smartphone or a data plan, as well as new real-time vehicle location information to the region's ferry boats.
1:53 PM EDT on October 13, 2026
A close-up of the bottom of an MBTA bus stop sign, showing the red "No stopping tow zone" message above smaller text that reads "MBTA.COM 617-222-3200, 617-222-5146 (TTY), Bus stop #1278" and a smaller sign below it that reads "Where's my bus? Visit go.mbta.com/1278 or Text 1278 to 617-222-7777."
New "where's my bus" signage installed on Washington Street in Brookline, on the Route 65 bus route. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA has introduced a new way for riders to track real-time bus arrivals without a smartphone or a data plan, as well as new real-time vehicle location information to the region’s ferry boats.

Bus tracking by text message

You can now send an SMS text message to 617-222-7777 with a bus stop identification number (which can be found on most MBTA bus stop signs) to receive a text-only list of upcoming bus departure times within a few seconds.

The T is also installing new “WHERE’S MY BUS?” signage on certain bus routes that explains how it works, starting with the 65 in Brighton and Brookline.

But the service is functional on all bus routes, whether or not those signs are present.

A screenshot of a text message conversation to a contact labelled "MBTA SMS bus location". The first message is "1743" – a bus stop ID number. The response lists upcoming bus arrivals: "Stop: Columbus Ave @ Walnut Ave; Route: 22– Ashmont Station – Ruggles Station via Talbot Ave; To: Ruggles; 12:43 PM and 12:50 PM; Route: 29 – Mattapan Station – Jackson Square Station, to: Jackson Squre via Franklin Field: 1:43 PM and 2:32 PM; Route: 44 – Jackson Square Station – Ruggles Station; To: Jackson Square; 12:46 PM and 1:13 PM; Reply R to refresh.
A screenshot of real-time MBTA bus arrival information from the MBTA’s new SMS-based bus tracking system.

If you’re reading this on a phone, you can use this link to see an example of how it works for the bus stop on the corner of Columbus Avenue and Walnut Street near Franklin Park (stop ID #1743).

You can also find bus stop ID numbers by searching for the name of your street on the mbta.com website.

Real-time ferry locations

Just in time for the winter storm season, the T is also adding real-time vehicle location data (something that’s long been available for its trains and buses) for its ferry routes.

The ferry location data can be viewed on the MBTA’s official MBTA Go app, and it will also be used to predict upcoming arrivals and departures on the MBTA’s online trip planner and on digital information screens like the ones at the Aquarium Blue Line station. For programmers designing their own custom applications, the ferry data is also available via the MBTA’s API.

“The MBTA Go app that we launched in 2024 is my go-to, and now ferry riders can use it too,” said Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng in an MBTA press release. “It’s our hope that with more clear communication our riders will have less stress in their busy day as they plan their journeys on land or on the water.”

Share via Email Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Comment
Photo of Christian MilNeil
Christian MilNeil
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.

Read More:

MBTA

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Violent crime

Teen Driver Kills Father of Three In Boston’s Arborway Park

October 13, 2026
DCR

Eyes On the Street: One Less Lane On Brookline’s Hammond Pond Parkway

October 12, 2026
Street Design

Neighbors Applaud City Hall’s Last-Minute Design Changes For Hyde Park Ave.

October 12, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Daily headlines

Inducing Demand for Tuesday’s Headlines

October 11, 2026
Vision Zero

Boston Will Begin Construction Next Week On Safety Improvements At Scene of Louisa Gag’s Homicide

October 9, 2026
See all posts