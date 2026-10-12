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Eyes On the Street: One Less Lane On Brookline’s Hammond Pond Parkway

As part of a routine repaving project, the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation has reduced the number of lanes and the official speed limit on part of Hammond Pond Parkway south of Route 9 in Brookline.
4:51 PM EDT on October 12, 2026
Cars wait at an intersection under a green traffic light. Beyond the intersection the road continues through a leafy park. There are painted bike lanes on either side of the road, and three lanes for motor vehicles (two to the left of the yellow center line and one to the right) in the middle. An inset image in the upper left shows a Google Street View of the same location, with a 4-lane street configuration and a 40 mph speed limit sign.
The newly paved Hammond Pond Parkway south of the Heath Street traffic light (pictured) features a new three-lane configuration which created space for buffered bike lanes on both sides of the roadway. The inset at upper left corner shows what the same street looked like in its former 4-lane configuration. The street also has a new speed limit of 30 mph (reduced from 40).

As part of a routine repaving project, the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation has reduced the number of lanes and the official speed limit on part of Hammond Pond Parkway south of Route 9 in Brookline.

The new roadway layout extends 0.7 miles from Heath Street (near the Chestnut Hill shopping malls) to the Horace James Circle traffic rotary.

Hammond Pond Parkway is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the state’s parks agency, which is responsible for the changes.

Like many of the DCR’s “parkways,” Hammond Pond Parkway had previously been a four-lane highway with a 40 mph speed limit – a reflection of 20th-century policies that sacrificed hundreds of acres of state parkland to subsidize high-speed driving.

In 2020, after years of delay and some digging from StreetsblogMASS, DCR released a new Parkways Master Plan that made recommendations to improve safety and accessibility on dozens of the DCR’s roadways throughout the region.

“We’re running the Parkways Master Plan through the annual maintenance program,” explained Dan Driscoll, the DCR’s Director of Green Transportation, in a phone call with StreetsblogMASS last week. “If we’re repaving things anyway, what can we do to make it safer?”

The 2020 Parkways Master Plan recommended that DCR should look into the removal of one motor vehicle lane from Hammond Pond Parkway between Heath Street and Horace James Circle, and use the leftover space to create new bike lanes along the roadside.

A roadway curves gently through a leafy forest. There are painted bike lanes on either side of the road, and three lanes for motor vehicles (two to the left of the yellow center line and one to the right) in the middle.
The recently repaved Hammond Pond Parkway features a new three-lane configuration with buffered bike lanes in state parkland south of Heath Street in Brookline.

The northbound lanes of Hammond Pond Parkway lead into the Chestnut Hill mall area, with its significant traffic congestion, but southbound, the roadway leads into a low-density residential neighborhood next to Brookline’s municipally-owned golf course.

“Our data showed that we could eliminate that (southbound) lane and not create traffic issues,” Driscoll told StreetsblogMASS. “Everyone understands that if we can expand safety for a lot of users, we should. So our whole parkway approach now is we can tolerate a little increase in traffic for the tradeoff of improved safety.”

DCR’s second Hammond Pond Parkway project

The road diet in Brookline echoes another lane reduction that DCR finished last year, as part of a complete reconstruction of Hammond Pond Parkway north of Route 9.

That project ripped up the former 4-lane roadway and replaced it with a 2-lane street next to a wide shared-use pathway.

That new path ends on the north side of the interchange where Hammond Pond Parkway intersects with the on- and off-ramps to Route 9 (pictured below), about a quarter-mile from Heath Street.

A bike path runs between a granite signpost and a large brown highway sign that reads "Wellesley Route 9 W (right arrow)" and "Boston 9 E left lane". Beyond the sign is a large intersection under a stone arch highway viaduct.
The Hammond Pond Parkway separated shared-use path, completed in 2025, currently ends at the Route 9 overpass near the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton.

For bicycle users trying to travel the entire length of Hammond Pond Parkway from Newton to Horace James Circle, there’s still a quarter-mile gap in bike infrastructure between Route 9 and Heath Street, where the parkway runs between a cluster of mid-rise apartment buildings.

The Parkways Master Plan recommends extending the new Hammond Pond shared-use pathway further south through this segment.

“South of the Route 9 eastbound offramp, DCR’s right-ofway is wide enough to extend the shared use path to Heath Street along the west side of the parkway,” the plan observes.

However, that would require more substantial construction, and it was beyond the scope of this autumn’s paving project.

In the meantime, DCR officials told StreetsblogMASS that the agency did make efforts to improve the sidewalks on that segment, and added green paint to make those walkways more visible at driveways (see photo below).

A recently paved wide 4-lane roadway lined with mature trees and (at left) a 4-story apartment building.
Hammond Pond Parkway, just south of Route 9 at the Brookline-Newton town line, retains its 4-lane configuration. DCR has added green paint to driveway crossings to make them more visible.
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Photo of Christian MilNeil
Christian MilNeil
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.

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