Eyes On the Street: One Less Lane On Brookline’s Hammond Pond Parkway
As part of a routine repaving project, the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation has reduced the number of lanes and the official speed limit on part of Hammond Pond Parkway south of Route 9 in Brookline.
4:51 PM EDT on October 12, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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