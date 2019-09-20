Photos: It’s Park(ing) and Climate Strike Day

And we've got another new Orange Line train.

The Boston Cyclists Union sponsored a pop-up park along the Centre Street bike route in Jamaica Plain for Park(ing) Day 2019.
We’re ending the week on an optimistic note. This morning, thousands of people are convening in downtown Boston to demand faster, bolder action to cut greenhouse pollution in Massachusetts (which will require building cities with fewer cars).

The Climate Strike coincides with the annual Park(ing) Day, when designers and street safety advocates reclaim on-street parking spaces to create pop-up parks, and help their neighbors envision how much more inviting our streets could be when we replace storage for automobiles with public space for people. Dozens of parking spaces across the state are being replaced with pop-up parks today, from Boston to Pittsfield.

And one more thing: the MBTA put its second set of new Orange Line cars into service yesterday.

Parking(ing) Day 2019 on Cambridge Street in Boston
The Boston Cyclists Union set up a one–block bollard-protected bike lane on Cambridge Street for Park(ing) Day 2019. Cambridge Street is a busy bike route between the Longfellow Bridge and downtown Boston that currently lacks any bicycling facilities.

Cambridge Bicycle Safety took over a block's worth of parking spaces to establish a "bike lane-protected" bike lane on the eastbound side of Massachusetts Avenue near Central Square for Park(ing) Day 2019.
