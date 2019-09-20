Photos: It’s Park(ing) and Climate Strike Day And we've got another new Orange Line train.

We’re ending the week on an optimistic note. This morning, thousands of people are convening in downtown Boston to demand faster, bolder action to cut greenhouse pollution in Massachusetts (which will require building cities with fewer cars).

The Climate Strike coincides with the annual Park(ing) Day, when designers and street safety advocates reclaim on-street parking spaces to create pop-up parks, and help their neighbors envision how much more inviting our streets could be when we replace storage for automobiles with public space for people. Dozens of parking spaces across the state are being replaced with pop-up parks today, from Boston to Pittsfield.

And one more thing: the MBTA put its second set of new Orange Line cars into service yesterday.