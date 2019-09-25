Hair-Raising Door Glitches Send New Orange Line Trains Back to the Shop

Governor Baker, MassDOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak celebrated the new Orange Line train at Wellington Station on August 14, 2019. Photo by Joshua Qualls, courtesy of the Governor's Press Office.
Frequent riders of the MBTA’s Orange Line have noticed that the line’s brand-new vehicles haven’t been around to delight their riders for a few days.

Last night, transit advocate Chris Friend observed that the last time one of the new trains was in service was last Friday afternoon, right around the time this MBTA customer offered this review of the new equipment:

Another rider’s tweet from earlier the same day suggested that this wasn’t a one-off event:

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo confirmed Wednesday that the new trains had been pulled from service in order to fix the automatic doors.

“As part of the early stages in any procurement process for new rail cars, vehicle engineers closely monitor a train’s performance and identify areas for improvement,” Pesaturo in an email message. “To improve the performance of the cars’ doors, personnel this week are replacing a component with a new one modified by the doors’ manufacturer. The modified door component comes at no cost to the MBTA.”

Pesaturo said that the new trains should be back in service by next Monday.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Passengers wait to board the 50 bus to Forest Hills Station on Washington Street in Roslindale. Courtesy of LivableStreets.

LivableStreets: Bus Network Perpetuates Racial Inequality

By Christian MilNeil |
A new report from the LivableStreets Alliance is drawing renewed attention to inequities in the region’s bus network, which forces riders of color to lose significantly more time getting around the region than their white counterparts. The report, titled “64 Hours: Closing the Bus Equity Gap,” calls on the MBTA to aggressively prioritize equity in […]
Brattle Street in Harvard Square next to the Out of Town News kiosk, shown in a May 2019 file photograph.

Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian In Harvard Square

By Christian MilNeil |
A woman in her 60s has been pronounced dead after a boom truck driver struck her in the heart of Harvard Square early this morning, according to reports from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Cambridge Police and the Cambridge Fire Department reportedly responded to a crash on […]
Courtesy of Bluebikes

Bluebikes System Approaches Its 10 Millionth Ride

By Christian MilNeil |
Before the end of this week, the Bluebikes bikesharing system, which has been operating since 2011 and has been expanding its reach across the metropolitan area ever since, will celebrate its 10 millionth trip. Though the system has been operating for nearly 9 years, almost a fifth of the system’s historic ridership has occurred this […]