Photos: Everett Bus Shelter Gets ‘Flowerbombed’

A bus stop in downtown Everett is decked out in flowers as snow falls on the evening of December 17, 2019. Photo courtesy of Boston BRT.
A bus stop in downtown Everett is decked out in flowers as snow falls on the evening of December 17, 2019. Photo courtesy of Boston BRT.

Bus rapid transit advocates transformed a bus shelter on Broadway in Everett Tuesday evening into an arbor of dried flowers, evergreen boughs, and lights to celebrate the city’s bus lanes and “to elevate the bus experience” for the city’s bus riders.

The “flowerbomb” was organized by BostonBRT, an organization dedicated to bringing bus rapid transit (BRT) to the Boston region and a major booster of Everett’s bus-only lanes (editor’s note: BostonBRT is a program of the Barr Foundation, which is also a major financial supporter of StreetsblogMASS).

During the day on Wednesday, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria visited the bus shelter to meet riders and boast about the bus improvements his administration has delivered.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria greets bus riders on Broadway in front of a bus shelter decked out in winter floral decorations on December 18. Courtesy of BostonBRT.
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria greets bus riders on Broadway in front of a bus shelter decked out in winter floral decorations on December 18. Courtesy of BostonBRT.

“Broadway is one of Greater Boston’s highest-potential transit corridors, so it’s important that we not only prioritize but really celebrate our buses and the people who ride them,” said Mayor DeMaria in a press release.

About 10,000 bus riders travel along Broadway every day. Since installing its rush hour bus-only lane at the end of 2016, the average travel time from Everett Square to Downtown Boston was declined by more than 20 percent, according to BostonBRT. Since then, Everett has also begun installing elevated platforms at key bus stops along Broadway to make boarding easier for riders and to reduce the amount of time buses spend at stops.

In recognition of these efforts, the MBTA is now considering adding additional service to several bus routes along Broadway so that buses would run every 10 minutes between Sullivan Square and downtown Everett during rush hours.

A bus stop in downtown Everett is decked out in flowers as snow falls on the evening of December 17, 2019. Photo courtesy of Boston BRT.
A bus stop in downtown Everett is decked out in flowers as snow falls on the evening of December 17, 2019. Photo courtesy of Boston BRT.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The section of Main Street in Brockton where a police officer struck and seriously injured a pedestrian with his police cruiser on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Another Brockton Cop Has Seriously Injured a Pedestrian

By Christian MilNeil |
A Brockton Police officer has seriously injured a woman by striking her with his police cruiser late Tuesday afternoon. The Brockton Enterprise reports that a Brockton Police officer was allegedly responding to an emergency call when he hit the pedestrian at 706 Main Street. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to […]