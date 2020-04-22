Driver Kills Bicyclist on Mass. Ave. in South End

A driver struck and killed a bicyclist at the corner of Harrison and Massachusetts Avenues Wednesday morning, April 22. The driver of the truck pictured at left was involved in the crash and remained on the scene; bystander reports suggest a second hit-and-run driver may have also been involved. Contributed photo.
Police are investigating the killing of person riding a bicycle outside the Boston Medical Center Wednesday morning.

Police report that the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. in the intersection of Massachusetts and Harrison Avenues in the South End.

News photographs from the scene showed that police had stopped a large flatbed truck in an MBTA bus stop just south of the crash site. Bystander reports suggest that a second driver may have shared responsibility for the crash, but fled the scene:

The City of Boston has singled out the entire length of Massachusetts Avenue as a threat to public safety: the street is part of the city’s “high crash network,” and has a higher density of crashes that cause injuries to bicyclists and pedestrians than 97 percent of all other city streets.

On March 17, another driver killed a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk at Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, just one block away.

Massachusetts Avenue has a paint-only bike lane near Boston Medical Center, with bright green markings to delineate the bike lane through the Harrison Ave. intersection.

