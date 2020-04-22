Driver Kills Bicyclist on Mass. Ave. in South End

Police are investigating the killing of person riding a bicycle outside the Boston Medical Center Wednesday morning.

Police report that the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. in the intersection of Massachusetts and Harrison Avenues in the South End.

News photographs from the scene showed that police had stopped a large flatbed truck in an MBTA bus stop just south of the crash site. Bystander reports suggest that a second driver may have shared responsibility for the crash, but fled the scene:

A bicyclist has been killed in #Boston after a crash with a tractor trailer IAO 700 Mass Ave. Street closed down there while police reconstruction underway #BREAKING #WBZ SkyEye 🚁 pic.twitter.com/eB8XtOuaBD — Paul Buscemi- #SkyEye (@paulbuscemi44) April 22, 2020

The City of Boston has singled out the entire length of Massachusetts Avenue as a threat to public safety: the street is part of the city’s “high crash network,” and has a higher density of crashes that cause injuries to bicyclists and pedestrians than 97 percent of all other city streets.

On March 17, another driver killed a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk at Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, just one block away.

Massachusetts Avenue has a paint-only bike lane near Boston Medical Center, with bright green markings to delineate the bike lane through the Harrison Ave. intersection.