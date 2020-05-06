Will Northern Ave. Bridge Project Use Public Funds to Benefit Private Shuttles?

Advocates are raising concerns that the City of Boston continues to pursue plans to allow motor vehicles on the new Northern Avenue Bridge on the Fort Point Channel, in spite of “overwhelming” public support for a cheaper bridge designed for bikes and pedestrians.

Advocacy organizations including WalkBoston, the LivableStreets Alliance, and Boston Cyclists Union are calling on their supporters to participate in an online meeting tonight and “ask that the City commit to a bridge design that is only open to pedestrians, bicycles, and emergency vehicles.”

In December, at the city’s last public meeting for the project, engineer and project consultant Joe Allwarden of AECOM said that “there’s overwhelming support for limiting bridge traffic to pedestrians, bikes, and emergency vehicles,” and promised that the project would embrace “a people-first” design.

But Allwarden also left open the possibility for letting motor vehicles onto the new bridge. “The design is going to be flexible. But on day one, when it opens, it will be limited to bikes, pedestrians, emergency vehicles and possibly transit,” said Allwarden in December.

Because there are no MBTA routes that would use a new Northern Avenue Bridge, any “transit lane” on the new bridge is unlikely to benefit public transit riders, but it would benefit private shuttle routes that serve the Seaport’s office developments.

Tonight’s online design meeting won’t be advocates’ only chance to weigh in on the bridge design. On Thursday, the Boston City Council’s Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on Mayor Walsh’s 2021 streets budget, which proposes to set aside $100 million for the new bridge.

That’s considerably more than last year’s estimated $46-$83 million price range for a 24-foot-wide bike and pedestrian bridge that could accommodate occasional use by emergency vehicles.

In an advocacy email sent to members on Monday, the Boston Cyclists Union wrote that “with coronavirus expected to put a strain on spending, the City should be pursuing the less costly, people-first option. We ask that you join us in urging the City Council to take this position, too.”