What’s In Mayor Walsh’s 2021 Streets Budget?

On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh released his budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, which will begin on July 1.

We may be in the midst of a historic public health emergency, but the Mayor’s budget proposal is a reminder that municipal officials across the Commonwealth are still attending to the quotidian affairs of government. The budget reflects an apparent expectation that projects such as a bus-focused redesign of Blue Hill Avenue (pictured above) and the city’s Connect Downtown project are still going still move forward in the coming months.

The city’s GoBoston 2030 report, adopted in 2017, set a goal of cutting car traffic in half by 2030, and the Mayor recently reaffirmed that goal as a key part of the city’s climate action plan. However, there has been no progress on that benchmark to date and the amount of traffic in the city has actually increased over the past decade. When the next fiscal year is over, the city will have just eight more years to meet that goal.

Here are some of the highlights from the mayor’s budget for transportation projects and programs (you can download the complete Public Works Department and Boston Transportation Department budget documents here):

In spite of widespread unemployment, the Walsh administration is not expecting any major impacts to its tax collections or city spending for the next year.

“In Boston, we have built our budget to be prepared for this uncertainty,” said Mayor Walsh in a statement accompanying his proposal. The majority of the city’s tax revenue comes from property taxes, which are relatively stable through recessions; the city also expects to get a modest boost in property tax collections from dozens of new construction projects that are still in progress.