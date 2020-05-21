Driver Kills Two Pedestrians In Lowell

A driver struck and killed two pedestrians on Lowell’s riverfront on Thursday evening, according to reports from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The crash reportedly occurred around 6:30 p.m., when a driver heading west on Pawtucket Boulevard in his Ford Mustang struck a male and female who were walking.

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were later pronounced dead at Lowell General Hospital.

The male driver, also unidentified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Photographs from the crash scene by Robert Mills, a Lowell Sun reporter, show a long trail of skid marks that swerve across both lanes of the Boulevard and onto the sidewalk. Other photos from the crash scene show that the car ultimately came to rest on the sidewalk, facing the wrong direction, with airbags deployed and a shattered windshield.

Two pedestrians are dead and the driver that hit them was also taken to Lowell General Hospital after a Ford Mustang went out of control on Pawtucket Boulevard in Lowell near the Tyngsboro town line on Thursday evening. More details here: https://t.co/LeVIkizLY4 pic.twitter.com/MGdYxXpJz8 — Robert Mills (@Robert_Mills) May 22, 2020

Pawtucket Boulevard is a fast, four-lane divided highway that slices along parklands and suburban office parks on the northern bank of the Merrimack River in Lowell. According to the state’s crash database, there have have been 202 reported crashes on the roadway since the beginning of 2017, including 61 that caused injury to at least one victim.