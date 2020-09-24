Updated Suffolk Downs Plan Acknowledges Climate Goals, But Still Proposes 6,760 New Parking Spaces

The board of the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) is expected to vote this evening on a massive development of Suffolk Downs, a former horse racetrack that straddles the Boston-Revere border adjacent to two Blue Line stations.

As reported previously, the developers are touting the proposal as a “transit-oriented” neighborhood that will bring thousands of new homes and jobs within walking distance of the Blue Line, but their plans would also bring thousands of additional motor vehicles into East Boston with the construction of up to 6,760 new parking space.

That amount of parking reflects a ratio of up to 0.75 spaces per new apartment, plus one space per 1,000 square feet of office and lab space. Those ratios are lower than in most BPDA-approved projects, but they also suggest a level of car use that East Boston’s limited roadways may not be able to handle.

However, the master plan has been edited to acknowledge the City of Boston’s climate goals, which call for reducing car traffic by half in the next decade by increasing the share of citywide trips made by foot, bike, or transit.

Under the master plan agreement being voted on tonight, the developers would be required to help the city meet those goals through new “Transportation Access Plan Agreements” at each phase of the project’s development. These transportation agreements “shall require the Proponent to propose mode share goals for the Master Project that are based on the Go Boston 2030 Mode Share Goals and agreed upon by BTD (the Boston Transportation Department),” according to the project’s master plan document.

In theory, those agreements should hold the developers accountable to limiting the number of vehicle trips generated in each phase of the development. Those limits have also been reduced significantly from earlier versions of the plan: a January draft of the master plan agreement forecasted 114,780 new motor vehicle trips every day, but the most recent draft reduces that figure to 72,316 trips:

While the BPDA is voting tonight on the overall master plan, more detailed approvals would also be required for each phase of development, and a detailed transportation plan, negotiated with the BTD and the BPDA, would be required within the next six months.