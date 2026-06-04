Skip to content
Policing

A Deadly Warning, Unheeded: Driver Accused In Memorial Drive Homicide Had Caused Another Wreck Less Than Two Months Earlier

We asked the Middlesex District Attorney's office whether they have policies to identify high-risk drivers and reckless driving incidents to try to prevent vehicular homicides before they happen; a spokesperson did not respond.
10:30 AM EDT on June 4, 2026
A collage of excerpts from a police report, including a photo of a crash scene at night. One part of the report describes the defendant at "ZHU, JUNMING" with a Malden, MA home address. In the foreground is an extended narrative from the report. It reads: "where the accident occured. He then asked where he was going and he gave the address of 194 Madison st, which is the address of the vehicles owner. I then arrived on scene and we were able to identify the male party, Junming Zhu (8/2/98)who was related to the owner of the white Mercedes MA Reg#852xy3 involved in the crash. I asked where he was coming from and he stated "Encore". I then asked if he had been driving the white mercedes involved in the crash and he stated "no". Mr. Zhu then asked us if he knew where his car keys where. Sgt. Macintosh asked were the keys he was looking for to a white mercedes and Mr. Zhu stated "yes". Fire arrived on scene and checked out Mr. Zhu. Mr. Zhu stated he was fine and did not need medical attention. Mr. Zhu was very close to the scene of the accident and confirmed he was walking from the scene of the accident. The time of day and some of the statements he made as to looking for his keys to a white mercedes, which matched the vehicle in the MVA, having occured on a public way, left the scene of accident, caused damage to a parked vehicle, I issued Mr. Zhu a criminal citation for Chapter 90 Section 24 Leaving the scene of a collision."
Excerpts from a August 3, 2024 police report on a serious crash on Main Street in Melrose. The alleged perpetrator in that crash, Junming Zhu, is also facing homicide charges for his alleged role in the killing of John Corcoran less than two months later. Courtesy of the Melrose Police Dept.

Junming Zhu, the driver accused of killing a man on the Paul Dudley White Bike Path in Cambridge in September 2024, had caused another serious crash on Main Street in Melrose less than two months before the homicide.

Junming Zhu is facing charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lane violation for his alleged role in the killing of John Corcoran of Newton on Sept. 23, 2024. He has pled not guilty to all three charges.

StreetsblogMASS has obtained a police report from the Melrose Police Department that alleges that Zhu had also caused another serious crash just seven weeks before Corcoran’s death.

According to the report from Melrose patrol officer Michael Koytikh and Sgt. Paul Sasso, police came across the scene of a two-car crash at 288 Main Street at 1:47 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, August 3, 2024, with two unoccupied vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a white 2023 Mercedes GLB registered to Zhu’s address in Malden, had had its driver-side air bag deployed. The Mercedes also had damage to its front end, front passenger-side door, and the front-right tire.

The second vehicle, a silver BMW, had damage to its left side and rear end.

In his report, Sgt. Sasso surmised that the driver of the white Mercedes had veered out of the lane and crashed into the parked BMW.

Soon afterward, another cop located Junming Zhu about half a mile away, walking towards Malden.

Zhu reportedly told police that he was coming from the Encore Casino, and initially denied his involvement in the crash.

But his story fell apart when Zhu asked police where his keys were. Police asked him if he was looking for keys for a white Mercedes, and Zhu answered yes.

The police report also notes that the previous day – Friday, August 2 – had been Zhu’s birthday.

But in spite of that circumstance, and Zhu’s admission that he had been driving home from the Encore casino at a late hour, the police report offers no indication that police investigated Zhu’s sobriety.

According to the police report, Zhu received a summons for leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor under Mass. General Law Chapter 90, Section 24.

A warning ignored

Chapter 90, Section 24 is supposed to prohibit driving a motor vehicle “negligently so that the lives or safety of the public might be endangered.”

But less than two months later, on the evening of Monday, September 23rd, prosecutors and eyewitnesses allege that Zhu was behind the wheel of a new Mercedes SUV (a 2024 GLC, a very similar model to the vehicle he’d wrecked in Melrose) when he once again veered off the roadway.

This time, though, Zhu didn’t crash into a parked car.

Police and eyewitnesses allege that Zhu drove head-on into John Corcoran, a 62 year-old man from Newton who was riding his bike on the Paul Dudley White bike path near the Boston University Bridge in Cambridge.

StreetsblogMASS reached out to the Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office to ask whether prosecutors had been aware of Zhu’s August 3 crash, and whether Zhu ever faced any more serious charges for his role in that crash.

We also asked the District Attorney’s office about what policies they have in place to identify high-risk drivers and reckless driving incidents to try to prevent vehicular homicides before they happen.

Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for the District Attorney, avoided answering any of those questions.

Instead, she wrote in an email that “the case regarding the Junming Zhu from the crash on Memorial Drive is open at this time (and) as such I would refer you to the court for any public records that are available as the case is proceeding.”

Share via Email Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Comment
Photo of Christian MilNeil
Christian MilNeil
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.

Read More:

Car culture | Front page | Policing | Vision Zero

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USA |Daily headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Tired of Tires

June 4, 2026
Car culture

Most World Cup Host Cities Are Pedestrianizing Streets This Summer – But Not Boston

June 3, 2026
Trails

Town of Sandwich Opens New 4-Mile Segment In Planned Cross-Cape Pathway

June 2, 2026
MBTA

T Offers New Details and a Delayed Timeline for Electrified Fairmount Line Trains

May 28, 2026
MBTA

Even With $80 Tickets, MBTA Expects to Lose Money On World Cup Transit Service

May 28, 2026
See all posts