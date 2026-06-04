A Deadly Warning, Unheeded: Driver Accused In Memorial Drive Homicide Had Caused Another Wreck Less Than Two Months Earlier
We asked the Middlesex District Attorney's office whether they have policies to identify high-risk drivers and reckless driving incidents to try to prevent vehicular homicides before they happen; a spokesperson did not respond.
10:30 AM EDT on June 4, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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