Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Policing

State Police Have Not Arrested John Corcoran’s Killer

9:53 AM EDT on October 4, 2024

A bicycle painted all white is chained to a fence with bouquets of flowers tied to its frame and a pot of chrysanthemums at its side. The bike's wheels are surrounded by dozens of votive candles.

A ghost bike memorial to John Corcoran, who was killed by an SUV driver on the bike path next to Memorial Drive in Cambridge in September. Photo courtesy of Peter Cheung.

A State Police spokesperson has informed StreetsblogMASS that the suspected killer in last week's homicide on the Paul Dudley White Bike Path in Cambridge has not been arrested, although their driving license has been suspended.

On the afternoon of Monday Sept. 24, the driver of a Mercedes SUV struck and killed John Corcoran, aged 62, of Newton, while he was riding a bicycle along the Paul Dudley White bike path next to Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

Eyewitness reports allege that the killer steered their vehicle off the roadway and onto the bike path to drive head-on into Corcoran.

According to Tim McGuirk, the Interim Director of Media Relations for the Massachusetts State Police, the suspect in the homicide was "cooperative" and "remained on the scene" in the aftermath of the crash, and state police let them go without making an arrest.

When StreetsblogMASS asked McGuirk whether the State Police considered the driver who killed Corcoran to be an ongoing threat to public safety, especially in a motor vehicle, McGuirk said “I think that's a really unfair question.”

McGuirk also admonished against "stoking fear" about a driver who drove an SUV at lethal speeds onto a crowded bike and jogging path in broad daylight.

On Friday morning, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the suspect's license had been suspended while the investigation continues.

However, a suspended license is a weak deterrent against dangerous driving. Out of 594 people who were involved in fatal crashes in Massachusetts in 2022, the last year for which data is available, 61 drivers – more than 10 percent – were driving with a suspended license or no license at all, according to federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System data.

Pots of flowers line the edge of a bike lane alongside a wide multi-lane highway lined with trees. In the distance the skyscrapers of downtown Boston are visible on the horizon.
Earlier this week, mourners placed flowers along the roadside near the site where a driver struck and killed John Corcoran, aged 62, or Newton. Corcoran was reportedly riding his bike on the separated Paul Dudley White bike path near the B.U. Boathouse when his killer steered off the roadway and drove into him head-on. Photo courtesy of Peter Cheung.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are For Local Control

October 4, 2024
Bicycling

Bluebikes Celebrates 25 Million Rides With $25 Credits

October 2, 2024

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.
MBTA

Red Line’s Braintree Branch Reopens With 37 Fewer Slow Zones

By eliminating dozens of slow zones, the T expects the typical round-trip on this segment of the Red Line to run 24 minutes faster than it did a month ago.

September 30, 2024
Housing

A New Neighborhood Could Replace Oil Tanks in Everett, But Plans Hinge On Uncertain MBTA Expansion Projects

September 30, 2024
See all posts