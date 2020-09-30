Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian in South Boston

A truck driver struck and killed a woman Tuesday morning in Andrew Square in South Boston, according to Boston Police.

The killing took place at the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Southampton Street, next to the Andrew Red Line station, around 10:47 a.m.

First responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

WHDH reports that eyewitnesses to the crash saw the driver strike the victim while she was standing in a median island, and the trailer dragged the victim into the street.

NOW: person hit by a truck in #AndrewSq suffering life threatening injuries. Active scene. Details on #7news at noon. pic.twitter.com/xGkz9jfJcO — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) September 29, 2020

The perpetrator allegedly did not stop at the scene, but their truck was later stopped about half a mile from the crime scene, according to reports from CBS Boston.

Andrew Square is a complex, six-way junction with heavy bike and pedestrian traffic due to its proximity to the Andrew Red Line station. MassDOT’s crash database records only five crashes within 500 feet of the intersection since the beginning of 2018 – but three of those crashes inflicted non-fatal injuries to at least one victim.