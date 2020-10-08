Boston’s Downtown Bike Lanes Are Gone – But City Hall Says They’ll Be Back, Even Better

Over the past two weeks, bicycle riders downtown have been disappointed by the disappearance of the construction barrels that protected Boston’s new “healthy streets” bikeways for most of the summer.

The barrels have been removed and re-installed periodically over the course of the summer, allegedly to make room for large racial justice protests. The most recent removal of the bike lanes coincided with the announcement that Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron would not press charges against the three police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor inside her Louisville home.

Two weeks have passed since then, but the City of Boston has still not replaced the construction barrels that calmed traffc and provided physical separation for downtown’s new bike lanes. On October 1, about a week after the barrels were removed, a driver stole a large pickup truck that was live parked outside a fire station in Back Bay and crashed it into the busy entrance gate to the Public Garden, critically injuring Kamila Guimaraes.

Guimaraes remains in critical condition, and family members have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her mounting medical expenses.

Any updates on when the bike lanes will return around Downtown? They’ve been gone for 2-weeks. @BostonBTD https://t.co/qfcjd1cqmr — Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) October 8, 2020

But here’s the good news: according to a Boston Transportation Department spokesperson, the barrels haven’t been replaced because the city is gearing up for a “permanent” implementation, which will replace the barrels with paint and bollards, much like other bike lanes in the region.

As of last week, new protected bike lanes had already been installed on Tremont Street south of Boylston Street, extending through the Theater District and Chinatown to Shawmut Ave. over the Massachusetts Turnpike: