What’s Next for Boston’s ‘Healthy Streets’ Initiative?

The Boston City Council’s Committee on Planning, Development and Transportation will hold a follow-up public hearing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the city’s new “healthy streets” initiative, which has been making tactical changes to city streets to provide more room for safe physical distancing for pedestrians, bike riders, small businesses, and bus riders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative was first announced in late May, and has so far mostly focused on creating new dining areas for local restaurants, plus a network of protected bikeways downtown and along Cummins Highway in Mattapan.

Advocates are hoping that the new network of protected bikeways can be extended into more neighborhoods in a second phase of the Healthy Streets program.

“While protected bike lanes on downtown streets are long overdue, the corridors laid out in the Healthy Streets plan do not build out the network that is required for people to travel safely throughout the city,” wrote the leaders of the Boston Cyclists Union, Livable Streets Alliance, MassBike, and Walk Boston in a June 2020 email to Chris Osgood, Mayor Walsh’s Chief of Streets.

The same letter recommends quick-build safety interventions for bicyclists and pedestrians on Malcolm X Boulevard from Nubian Square to the Southwest Corridor, Western Ave. in Allston and Brighton, Hyde Park Ave., and Columbia Road, among various other streets in the city’s outlying neighborhoods.

Thursday’s public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the public has been invited to offer testimony via Zoom teleconference (to testify, email juan.lopez@boston.gov for the Zoom link; otherwise, the hearing can be viewed live at boston.gov/city-council-tv).

This story will be updated with news from the hearing.