Motorist Kills Bicycle Rider in Head-On Crash in Westford

A driver struck and killed a 62-year-old man riding a bicycle in a head-on crash on Tuesday evening in the town of Westford, a suburb of Lowell.

According to a press release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office, the crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday evening on Groton Road, also known as state Route 40, near its intersection with North Street.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was traveling westbound on Groton Road when they drove into the victim, who was riding a bicycle in the opposite direction, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The victim, identified only as a 62-year-old man, was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver, who also remains unidentified, remained on the scene and is not facing any charges at this time, although the crash remains under investigation.