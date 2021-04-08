MBTA Puts New Green Line Stations On the Map

A new MBTA map installed in the newly-expanded Ruggles commuter rail station reveals how the Green Line Extension will operate when it opens later this year.

The new map shows the six new stations of the Green Line extension, with the Riverside “D” branch running to Union Square, and the Heath Street “E” branch running to Medford:

Noticed something new on the maps at Ruggles today, first time I've seen GLX on a map pic.twitter.com/E5X2TFxoh0 — Edward Orde (@EdwardOrde) April 6, 2021

The new map also shows the new Chelsea commuter rail station with its direct transfer to the Silver Line, and fewer stops on the Green Line’s “B” branch through the Boston University campus, where the T is in the midst of consolidating four street-level stops into two new, ADA-accessible stations with elevated platforms.

Meanwhile, a presentation from MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak at the March 29 MBTA board meeting revealed – in the fine print – the agency’s expected opening dates for the new light rail line.

A calendar of major diversions and closures associated with various maintenance projects reveals that the Union Square branch (along with the new Lechmere station and rehabilitated Lechmere viaduct) is expected to open in October, while the longer Medford branch is expected to start taking riders in December: