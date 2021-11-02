Transit Advocate Michelle Wu Will Be Boston’s Next Mayor

Boston voters have elected Michelle Wu, an Orange Line rider, Green New Deal proponent, and outspoken advocate for more affordable public transportation, to be the city’s next leader.

Wu defeated her longtime colleague on the Boston City Council, Annissa Essaibi George. In the midst of a pandemic and economic upheaval, transportation and equity issues – particularly Wu’s proposal to end fare collection on MBTA transit services – emerged as a prominent point of distinction between the two candidates.

Wu celebrated her victory Tuesday evening in the Cyclorama building in Boston’s South End with hundreds of her supporters, including many transit, environmental justice, and safer street advocates.

Dwaign Tyndal, executive director of Alternatives for Community and Environment, told StreetsblogMASS that he hopes that a Wu administration can follow through with its promises to improve the quality of transit service in transit-dependent neighborhoods.

Wu’s fare-free bus proposal “makes economic sense,” Tyndal said. “It’ll pay for itself and give folks that are transit dependent in the core of our community access to more mobility, which is the key to community vitality. I think it’ll be a great investment for the city of Boston.”

In an interview with StreetsblogMASS this summer, Wu talked about why public transportation is important to her as a public servant.

“When I ride the T, it’s not only about getting to where I need to go, but (also) the fact that public transportation also creates a community space for people from all walks of life, and all backgrounds, to be together for a little bit and have a little connection while we are on our on our ways to where we’re going,” Wu said.

To realize her ambitions for fare-free buses, Wu’s administration will need to work with the new MBTA board and state officials to convince them of the program’s value to riders and to the system as a whole.

But Wu will have much more direct control over how Boston’s streets are designed and maintained when she takes control of the Boston Public Works and Boston Transportation Departments.

Under the previous administration of Mayor Marty Walsh, who served from 2014 to March 2021, the City of Boston adopted an ambitious transportation plan – Go Boston 2030 – which made promises that the city would cut the number of car trips within the city in half by 2030 by building more protected bike lanes, safer street crossings, more bus lanes, and rapid transit upgrades.

Those mode-shift targets are also a critical component of the city’s fossil fuel elimination targets.

But implementation of Go Boston 2030 fell behind schedule under the Walsh administration, which often failed to stand behind his staff’s proposals to improve street safety in the face of neighborhood opposition.

“There’s been lots of planning, but not much doing,” said Becca Wolfson, executive director of the Boston Cyclists Union, at Wu’s election party on Tuesday night (editor’s note: Wolfson also serves on the StreetsblogMASS board of directors).

Wolfson expressed hopes that Wu show strong leadership by implementing long-stalled bikeway projects of regional importance – including the proposed Centre Street road diet in West Roxbury, and bicycle access through Beacon Hill along Charles Street.

“Change is hard, but we’re in a climate crisis, and these things have to happen,” said Wolfson. “I believe in Wu’s ability to lead and bring people along.”

This story will be updated.