Wednesday: City of Boston Hosts Another Meeting for State Street Reconstruction

The City of Boston’s Public Works Department will host its first public meeting in over a year for its planned reconstruction of State Street downtown, a project that’s expected to create widened sidewalks, a permanent, physically-protected bike lane, and other upgrades between the Rose Kennedy Greenway and the Old State House.

In its current layout, the vast majority of State Street’s public space is set aside for cars and trucks, even though nearly twice as many people used the street’s narrow sidewalks in traffic counts conducted before the pandemic.

In 2020, the city employed paint and flexible post bollards to test a new layout for the street, including a new flexible bollard-protected bike lane (see photo above).

Designs under consideration as of late 2020 would have made that bike lane permanent with modular concrete curbs to keep car traffic out, plus widened sidewalks and raised intersections to create safer crosswalks for the street’s foot traffic.

Over the weekend, the Boston Cyclists Union issued an action alert to its mailing list to ask its members to attend the public hearing and advocate for the project’s protected bike lanes and sidewalk improvements.

“There’s been vocal pushback already about reduced space for cars,” according to the Cyclists Union’s message to its members. “Whether you frequent State St. or not, if you want the protected bike lane and pedestrian improvements to become permanent, show support at the upcoming public meeting!”

The concept of a protected bike lane on State Street has been part of city plans for almost a decade. In 2013, Boston received a $15.5 million federal grant to build “a family-friendly, low-stress bicycle trail” on a network of streets throughout downtown and the North End, including State Street (the blue loop in the map at left). Only a few elements of that plan ever got built.

During a virtual public hearing in the fall of 2020, city officials said that the project was expected to go under construction in 2021.

The project now looks unlikely to get underway until 2023 at the earliest. The city’s latest capital budget includes $5 million for the State Street project, with the bulk of the project’s expenditures are budgeted for fiscal year 2024, which begins a year from now, and beyond.

Meeting details:

State St. Virtual Public Meeting

Wednesday, June 15 at 6:30pm

Zoom meeting registration