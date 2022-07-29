Two More Days To Weigh In on Bus Network Redesign

This weekend will be your last chance to weigh in on the details of the MBTA’s bus network redesign, which will close its online survey and public commenting period by the end of the day on Sunday, July 31.

During August, MassDOT and MBTA staff will review the feedback and make adjustments to the proposed new bus network based on the input they’ve received.

“The updated map will be presented to the public and the MBTA Board in October. An equity analysis will then be performed on the revised map prior to final Board approval later in the fall,” MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battinson told StreetsblogMASS on Thursday.

The bus network redesign is also going through a leadership shakeup. Caroline Vanasse, the longtime project manager for the bus network redesign effort, has left her role as MassDOT’s Manager of Transit Planning to be the new “Transformation Manager” for the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

An MBTA official told StreetsblogMASS that Vanasse’s departure would not impact the project’s timeline or implementation.

After the MBTA board approves a final map this fall, the new bus routes are still scheduled to be implemented in phases over a 5-year period, starting in 2023.

