Election Day: How to Vote, What We’re Watching

Today is Election Day in Massachusetts, when Massachusetts voters will pick a new Governor, their representatives in the State House (and in Washington), and four statewide referendums.

While most of these races are not nail-biters, these elected officials will decide the fate of critical state and federal legislation for the next two years – including laws that will determine how (and whether) the state meets its climate goals, laws affecting street safety, and funding for things like low-income fare programs and operations subsidies for regional transit authorities.

The new Governor, in particular, will face high expectations for salvaging the MBTA after of a dismal year of safety issues and service cuts.

Look up your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website.

If you’ve already voted by mail, track your ballot here.

If you’re still deciding how to vote, here’s a roundup of previous StreetsblogMASS election coverage from the past few months:

Question 1: the “Fair Share” amendment

Question 2: Driver’s licenses for undocumented residents

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healy’s transportation platform:

How T riders are weighing transit issues in the voting booth: