MBTA Board Updates: Green Line to Medford Will Open Dec. 12

At today’s monthly MBTA board of directors meeting, T officials announced that the Medford branch of the new Green Line Extension project would finally open next month.

“I am pleased to announce that the Green Line Extension Medford branch will open at the start of service on December 12. We are really pleased to be able to share this news,” said MBTA General Manager Steven Poftak. “Our original hope was to be opening towards the end of November. We had some additional work we wanted to get done, and we also wanted to be sure that we were doing everything we needed to do – not only on the Medford branch but across the system – to do it safely and properly.”

The MBTA had opened the shorter Union Square branch of the Green Line extension project with a large grand opening celebration at the new Lechmere station in March.

The longer Medford branch will open five more stations between East Somerville and the Tufts University campus on the Somerville-Medford border.

Poftak, who was one of the dozens of riders who showed up in Union Square at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, March 21 to ride the first Green Line train from Union Square, said that grand opening celebrations for the Medford branch were still being planned.

“I know there’s a universe of enthusiasts for this type of thing, so I look forward to seeing you all at approximately 4:45 a.m. for the grand opening of service.”

This story will be updated.