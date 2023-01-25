In Chicopee, Drivers Have Killed 8 People Since September

In a four-month period this fall and winter, drivers have killed 8 victims in the small western Massachusetts city of Chicopee, just north of Springfield.

Chicopee is a working-class city of 55,000 on the eastern bank of the Connecticut River between Springfield and Holyoke. Roughly one-fifth of its population identifies as Hispanic in U.S. Census Bureau surveys.

Even in the context of record-setting bloodshed on Massachusetts roadways last year, Chicopee has seen an unusually high rate of violence from drivers.

By way of comparison, in the City of Boston – a city with 12 times as many residents and more than three times as much land area – MassDOT has recorded 6 fatal crashes in the same period (and four of those crashes occurred on Interstate 93, one of the busiest highways in the state).

Five of the eight victims were pedestrians at the time of their killings; a sixth victim was killed while riding a bicycle.

At least two other drivers have severely injured pedestrians in the past month. On December 29, a driver struck a woman walking along Broadway and sent her to the intensive care unit with severe injuries, and on January 7, another driver severely injured another woman walking near the on-ramp that connects Grattan Street, the main street through Chicopee's Aldenville neighborhood, to I-391.

MassDOT's crash database indicates that drivers have caused at least 182 injury-causing crashes, in addition to the 8 fatal crashes listed above, in the city since the beginning of September. 17 of those non-fatal crashes involved a pedestrian or a person riding a bike.

Chicopee's 55,000 residents make up 0.8 percent of the state's total population, but according to MassDOT's crash database, the city has gotten an unusually high share of the state's fatal crashes over the past four years:

In 2019, there were 324 statewide fatal crashes, 8 of which (2.5 percent) occurred in Chicopee

In 2020: 327 statewide fatal crashes, including 5 (1.5 percent) in Chicopee

In 2021: 398 statewide fatal crashes, including 7 (1.8 percent) in Chicopee

In 2022: 409 statewide fatal crashes, including 11 (2.7 percent) in Chicopee

In December, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau made a commitment to building safer streets in his city.

“Complete streets are the answer, and we are putting them in as we speak. Speed tables, speed bumps, flashers, beacons, flashing reds,” Mayor Vieau told WWLP.

Last summer, Mayor Vieau's administration installed speed bumps on Front Street in Chicopee Center in an effort to reduce speeding there.

But Chicopee's city government is small, and will likely need outside expertise to help the city make its streets safer.

Chicopee is registered in MassDOT's Complete Streets funding program, but has not yet approved a complete streets policy or a complete streets prioritization plan. MassDOT's program does not provide complete streets funding to municipalities that haven't yet completed those steps.

Last week, StreetsblogMASS reached out to MassDOT to ask whether, given the immediate risk to life, the agency would offer any targeted or rapid-response assistance to help the city make its streets safer on an expedited basis.

MassDOT's press officials have not yet responded to that inquiry.