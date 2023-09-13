Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Walking

Construction Closes Popular Walking Route Across Public Garden In Downtown Boston

9:21 AM EDT on September 13, 2023

A locator map of downtown Boston and Back Bay with the Public Garden in the center and the Charles River in the upper right. A red X marks the spot where a popular access point into the Garden will be closed until Spring 2024. The X is in the center of the map, where Commonwealth Avenue terminates at the western edge of the Garden.

A construction project will close a well-used pedestrian gate where Commonwealth Avenue meets the Public Garden, marked by a red X in the map above.

A heavily-used pedestrian route between Back Bay and downtown Boston will be closed until spring 2024 while workers restore two historic fountains at the Arlington Street entrance to the Public Garden.

Starting on Wednesday, September 13, a construction project will close pedestrian access into the Public Garden from the Arlington Street gate, located directly across from the Commonwealth Avenue mall (see map above).

The rest of the Garden will still be open, and can be accessed by other gates located one block away in either direction, at the ends of Newbury Street or Marlborough Street.

The Child Fountain Restoration Project, sponsored by the Friends of the Public Garden, will renovate the areas around the George Washington statue and the two fountains on either side. The project will also install upgrades to the park's lighting, new seating, and accessibility improvements.

The project is expected to continue into spring 2024. 

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Driver Kills 86-Year-Old Man in Quincy

It's the second fatal crash to occur at the multi-lane intersection of McGrath Highway and Southern Artery within the past year.

September 13, 2023
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Honey, I Shrunk Wednesday’s Headlines

September 13, 2023
Events

Open Streets Come to Dorchester This Sunday

September 11, 2023
See all posts