Construction Closes Popular Walking Route Across Public Garden In Downtown Boston

A heavily-used pedestrian route between Back Bay and downtown Boston will be closed until spring 2024 while workers restore two historic fountains at the Arlington Street entrance to the Public Garden.

Starting on Wednesday, September 13, a construction project will close pedestrian access into the Public Garden from the Arlington Street gate, located directly across from the Commonwealth Avenue mall (see map above).

The rest of the Garden will still be open, and can be accessed by other gates located one block away in either direction, at the ends of Newbury Street or Marlborough Street.

The Child Fountain Restoration Project, sponsored by the Friends of the Public Garden, will renovate the areas around the George Washington statue and the two fountains on either side. The project will also install upgrades to the park's lighting, new seating, and accessibility improvements.

The project is expected to continue into spring 2024.