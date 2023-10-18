We’re Hiring: StreetsblogMASS Is Seeking a Paid Reporting Fellow

StreetsblogMASS is looking for a talented and curious writer for a paid reporting fellowship.

StreetsblogMASS is eager to expand our audience, and is committed to featuring underrepresented voices in our news coverage about transportation in the Commonwealth. To that end, StreetsblogMASS would also like to expand its news coverage to new topics and new geographies.

You don’t necessarily need to have a journalism background, but you should have a demonstrated interest in writing, in addition to an interest in transportation policy from the perspective of people who walk, bike, or ride transit.

The fellowship will not be assigned to one particular news beat; instead, the successful applicant will have an opportunity to write in depth on the facets of transportation news that resonate with their interests and expertise, plus other stories as assigned.

Some of the possible topics we’d like to focus more on include:

Political coverage of the Massachusetts State House

The interplay between Massachusetts housing policy and transportation policy

Local coverage of transportation issues in “gateway cities” outside of Boston, like Springfield, Worcester, Brockton, Haverhill, and Lawrence.

We're looking for someone who is inquisitive, a strong writer, passionate about transportation, excited to learn, and eager to produce great stories. You might be a journalist, an activist, a data nerd, a politics devotee, or a storyteller - or possibly some combination of these. You should be motivated to tell stories about how our transportation systems affect broader issues including climate change, racism, economic inequality, and public safety.

Qualifications include:

Strong and demonstrated interest in cities, transportation policy, and equity

Strong research, writing and fact-checking skills

Efficient and deadline-oriented approach to tasks

Applicants should be based in or near Massachusetts to attend public meetings, conduct interviews, or visit project sites relevant to their stories (in-state travel costs for reporting trips will be reimbursed). Remote work is a possibility, but you’ll also be welcomed to work out of our coworking space in downtown Boston.

In addition, these skills would also be nice to have in a candidate:

Ability to write and interview in Spanish or another non-English language that’s commonly spoken in Massachusetts

Basic knowledge of HTML or the Wordpress publishing platform

Photography or video editing and production skills

Term, benefits, and compensation:

In the interest of attracting a broad range of applicants, the term and schedule of this fellowship are flexible; we’re more interested in hiring a strong candidate who can broaden our coverage than we are in someone who can adhere to a specific work schedule.

For a full-time candidate, this fellowship would have a 10-12 week term, with a biweekly stipend of $2,500. For candidates interested in working on a part-time basis, this stipend would be pro-rated accordingly.

Health insurance coverage, paid time off, and other benefits will be available for candidates who work at least 20 hours per week through our fiscal sponsor, the Conservation Law Foundation. Learn more about CLF’s benefits here.

The fellowship’s dates can be flexible, but will ideally start in late 2023 or winter 2024. There will be additional opportunities for paid freelance contributions at competitive rates beyond the end of the fellowship.

To apply, please submit:

a cover letter, a resume, and two professional references;

An 800 to 1,000-word writing sample - ideally one that illustrates your best writing;

Two pitches for potential StreetsblogMASS stories. Consider this an opportunity to show off your news instincts, your voice and your reporting skills: tell us why you believe the article would resonate with Streetsblog readers, or how your story would help StreetsblogMASS reach new audiences. Tell us why your idea is newsworthy, how you’d structure your story, who you’d like to quote or interview, and what other sources you’d consult.

Applications should be submitted to our editor, Christian MilNeil, via email, christian@streetsblog.org. We’ll prefer applications submitted before November 15.

StreetsblogMASS and its fiscal sponsor, CLF, consider the health and safety of staff members and their families, our guests, our visitors, and the community at large to be a top priority. All offers to work, intern, or volunteer with StreetsblogMASS are conditioned on the candidate complying with CLF’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.