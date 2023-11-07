Election Day: How to Vote and Races We’re Watching

Today is Election Day in Massachusetts, when Massachusetts voters will pick new municipal leaders in several key mayoral and City Council races across the state.
While many local races are uncontested, these are the elected officials who have the most leverage over how safe your local streets will be, and whether your neighborhood allows affordable housing.
Look up your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website.
If you’ve already voted by mail, track your ballot here.
Here's a roundup of races we're watching today:
- There's a contested mayoral race in Springfield, where 16-year incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno is facing a strong challenge from City Councilor Justin Hurst. Springfield is one of the most dangerous places in the Commonwealth for traffic violence, and Sarno's administration has been sluggish in addressing the problems.
- Worcester voters will pick City Councilors for six at-large seats and for five district seats. Of particular interest is the race in District 5, where the incumbent city councilor, safe streets and fare-free WRTA advocate Etel Haxhiaj, is facing a challenge from Jose Rivera, who earlier this year unsuccessfully attempted to halt a road safety improvement on Mill Street, a four-lane highway with chronic speeding problems on the city's west side.
- In Boston, voters will pick new City Councilors, with several open seats up for grabs. This will be the first election under the city's newly re-drawn map of City Council districts, so if you're a Boston voter, it would be a good idea to double-check which district you're in.
- And in Cambridge, voters will also pick a new City Council, with all nine seats up for grabs, and only six incumbents on the ballot. Two candidates on the ballot have been involved in a failed lawsuit that seeks to rip out newly-installed protected bike lanes on Massachusetts Avenue, and several other candidates would like to roll back Cambridge's new zoning to legalize more affordable housing. To learn more, consult Cambridge Bike Safety's voter guide or read about the candidates' stances on housing issues from A Better Cambridge.