Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Crashes

Driver Seriously Injures Woman On A DCR Highway in West Cambridge

The intersection of Fresh Pond Parkway, Mount Auburn Street, and Gerrys Landing Road has seen 41 crashes since 2017; of those, 15 crashes resulted in a reported injury.

12:45 PM EST on November 8, 2023

A wide intersection where four lanes of cars are stopped at a red light on the left, and two lanes of cars are streaming through the intersection on the right. At the far edge of the left, a second roadway intersects. Trees line both sides of the highway.

The six-lane crosswalk across Gerry’s Landing Road in West Cambridge. Courtesy of Google Street View.

A Somerville man struck and seriously injured a woman riding her bicycle across Gerry's Landing Road in West Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police, the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver, a 75 year-old man from Somerville, was driving north in the left lane when he drove his Volkswagen Golf into his victim, who was crossing Gerry's Landing Road in a marked crosswalk.

Police have identified the victim only as a 57-year-old Watertown woman. City of Cambridge EMTs transported her to Beth Israel Hospital, and police described her injuries as "serious."

The crash remains under investigation by Cambridge and state police.

Gerry's Landing Road is under the jurisdiction of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the state parks agency.

During the Covid pandemic, DCR constructed some modest crosswalk improvements to the intersection of Mount Auburn Street and Gerry's Landing Road, where the crash occurred.

That project eliminated one of the three eastbound traffic lanes on Gerry's Landing Road to create a curb extension and reduce the width of the pedestrian crossing.

But even with one less lane for cars, the crossing of Gerry's Landing Road remains unusually wide, with 6 lanes of high-speed traffic.

According to MassDOT crash data, the intersection of Fresh Pond Parkway, Mount Auburn Street, and Gerrys Landing Road has seen 41 crashes since 2017; of those, 15 crashes resulted in a reported injury.

The crosswalk improvements that DCR installed during the pandemic appear to have had no effect on crash rates.

Including Tuesday's incident, there have been 6 reported crashes at this intersection to date in 2023. Two-thirds of those crashes resulted in a reported injury.

In 2018 and in 2019, the same intersection saw 5 and 6 crashes, respectively, with only one injury-causing crash recorded for each year.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Complete Vision

November 8, 2023
Bicycling

Eyes On the Street: Safer Side Streets In Jamaica Plain

New speed humps, a 20 mph speed limit, and bike lanes – which make the driving lanes more narrow – seem to be having a significant effect in encouraging safer speeds.

November 7, 2023
Elections and Politics

Election Day: How to Vote and Races We’re Watching

November 7, 2023
See all posts