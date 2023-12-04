Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Op-ed

Open Thread: What Were the Biggest Transportation Stories of 2023?

10:01 AM EST on December 4, 2023

As the end of 2023 approaches, we typically run a roundup of the year's biggest stories.

This year, though, there was so much that happened all over the Commonwealth – both in politics and on city streets – that we'd like to offer our readers a chance to weigh in.

What were your favorite infrastructure projects that got built in 2023? What was the biggest transit story? Who built the best new bike lane? And who demonstrated the boldest political leadership?

Sound off in our comments section below; we'll curate the best recommendations for our end-of-the-year roundup.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Bicycling

Eyes On the Street: West Roxbury’s New Protected Bike Lanes

December 4, 2023
Housing

What’s Somerville Doing With a City-Owned Empty Lot Next to a New Light Rail Station?

In 2014, the City of Somerville endorsed a plan to create new affordable housing, spaces for small businesses, and public plazas for city-owned land next to the new Gilman Square Green Line Station. Nearly a decade later, it's still an empty lot.

December 4, 2023
MBTA

Gov. Healey’s Office Ordered Takedown of MBTA Podcast, Emails Confirm

December 1, 2023
See all posts