Open Thread: What Were the Biggest Transportation Stories of 2023?

As the end of 2023 approaches, we typically run a roundup of the year's biggest stories.

This year, though, there was so much that happened all over the Commonwealth – both in politics and on city streets – that we'd like to offer our readers a chance to weigh in.

What were your favorite infrastructure projects that got built in 2023? What was the biggest transit story? Who built the best new bike lane? And who demonstrated the boldest political leadership?

Sound off in our comments section below; we'll curate the best recommendations for our end-of-the-year roundup.